The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that the second round on Tuesday.

Iran-US nuclear talks to continue in Oman on Saturday, Tehran says

This handout picture provided by Khabar Online on April 12, 2025, shows Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (2nd-L) speaking with members of the Iranian delegation after a meeting in Muscat.

LONDON -- The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that the second round of indirect talks with the United States are expected to take place in Oman on Saturday, according to the official Islamic Republic News Agency.

An Iranian delegation had arrived in Oman's capital, Muscat, last Saturday to meet with U.S. officials for "indirect talks" about Tehran's nuclear program, Iranian state-owned news agency IRIB reported.

This combination of pictures created on April 09, 2025 shows U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff after a meeting with Russian officials at Diriyah Palace, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 18, 2025 (L); and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaking to AFP during an interview at the Iranian consulate in Jeddah on March 7, 2025. Evelyn Hocksteinamer and Amer HILABI /various sources/AFP via Getty Images

The White House confirmed that President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff spoke directly with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as part of "very positive and constructive" talks.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted to their telegram channel Saturday that the talks ended after two and a half hours. It says the two parties "exchanged the positions of their respective governments" on Iran's nuclear program and on sanctions.

There had been speculation that the second round of talks would be held in a European country.

