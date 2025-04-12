Iran's delegation arrives in Oman for 'indirect' nuclear talks with US, state media says
Tehran last month rejected direct negotiations with the United States.
LONDON -- An Iranian delegation has arrived in Oman's capital, Muscat, to meet with U.S. officials for "indirect talks" about Tehran's nuclear program, Iranian state-owned news agency IRIB reported on Saturday.
President Donald Trump previewed the Saturday talks earlier in the week, describing them as a "very big meeting" that was part of an ongoing dialogue.
"And hopefully those talks will be successful," he said at the White House on Monday. "And I think it would be in Iran's best interests if they are successful."
Tehran last month rejected a U.S. offer for direct negotiations. Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran's foreign minister, described Saturday's meeting as "as much an opportunity as it is a test." His ministry said Iran was dedicated to giving diplomacy a chance.
"We intend to assess the other side’s intent & resolve this Saturday," the ministry's spokesperson, Esmaeil Baqaei, said on social media on Friday. "We shall reflect and respond accordingly."
