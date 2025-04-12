Tehran last month rejected direct negotiations with the United States.

Iran's delegation arrives in Oman for 'indirect' nuclear talks with US, state media says

In this photo released by Iranian Foreign Ministry, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, left, meets his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi prior to negotiations with U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff in Muscat, Oman, Saturday, April 12, 2025.

LONDON -- An Iranian delegation has arrived in Oman's capital, Muscat, to meet with U.S. officials for "indirect talks" about Tehran's nuclear program, Iranian state-owned news agency IRIB reported on Saturday.

President Donald Trump previewed the Saturday talks earlier in the week, describing them as a "very big meeting" that was part of an ongoing dialogue.

"And hopefully those talks will be successful," he said at the White House on Monday. "And I think it would be in Iran's best interests if they are successful."

Tehran last month rejected a U.S. offer for direct negotiations. Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran's foreign minister, described Saturday's meeting as "as much an opportunity as it is a test." His ministry said Iran was dedicated to giving diplomacy a chance.

"We intend to assess the other side’s intent & resolve this Saturday," the ministry's spokesperson, Esmaeil Baqaei, said on social media on Friday. "We shall reflect and respond accordingly."

