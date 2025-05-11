The fourth round of indirect U.S.-Iran nuclear talks are set to begin in Oman.

Iran's top diplomat arrives for indirect nuclear talks with US in Oman

LONDON -- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Muscat to attend the fourth round of "indirect" talks between Iran and the United States over Tehran's nuclear program, according to the official Islamic Republic News Agency.

The talks are set to resume shortly before President Donald Trump's scheduled visit to the Middle East.

This handout picture provided by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on May 11, 2025, shows Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (L) descending the stairs of an aircraft upon his arrival in Muscat. Iranian Foreign Ministry/AFP via Getty Images

Before leaving for Oman, Araghchi said he hopes the parties reach a "decisive" point in this round of talks, adding that "one of the problems with the negotiations is the constant change of American's positions," IRNA reported.

"All aspects of our ​nuclear program are peaceful and will not be negotiable or tradable," he added. "The blood of our scientists has been shed for enrichment, and it definitely is not negotiable."

