Israel arming Gaza militias fighting Hamas, Netanyahu says

The news first emerged from a rival politician.

Palestinians carry boxes and bags containing food and humanitarian aid packages delivered by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a U.S.-backed organization approved by Israel, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, June 6, 2025.

Palestinians carry boxes and bags containing food and humanitarian aid packages delivered by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a U.S.-backed organization approved by Israel, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, June 6, 2025.

Palestinians carry boxes and bags containing food and humanitarian aid packages delivered by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a U.S.-backed organization approved by Israel, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, June 6, 2025.

Palestinians carry boxes and bags containing food and humanitarian aid packages delivered by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a U.S.-backed organization approved by Israel, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, June 6, 2025.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed Israel is arming militias in southern Gaza that are opposed to Hamas.

Netanyahu admitted to the arrangement after Israeli politician Avigdor Lieberman, formerly the country's deputy prime minister and minister of defense, told the press about it on Thursday.

"What did Lieberman leak? That on the recommendation of security officials we launched groups that oppose Hamas?" Netanyahu said during a press availability. "What is wrong with this? It’s only good. it saves the lives of Israeli soldiers. But the publication of this is only good for Hamas."

Palestinians carry boxes and bags containing food and humanitarian aid packages delivered by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a U.S.-backed organization approved by Israel, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, June 6, 2025. Abdel Kareem Hana/AP

Netanyahu has faced internal criticism in Israel for the move, including from Lieberman, a long-time political rival.

Aid distribution on indefinite pause

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation closed its aid distribution sites on Friday, without giving a date on when they would reopen, as Palestinians in Gaza remain at risk of extreme starvation and famine, the United Nations and other aid groups have warned.

The GHF has previously paused aid delivery in Gaza earlier this week after several people died and were injured trying to reach the sites to obtain food, according to eyewitness reports on the ground, international aid organizations working in Gaza and the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health. The majority of victims suffered gunshot wounds, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The Israel Defense Forces acknowledged they "carried out warning fire approximately half a kilometer from the aid distribution center, targeting a few individuals who were approaching in a way that posed a security threat," in a video statement by IDF spokesperson Effie Defrin.

The GHF, a joint operation by the U.S. and Israel, is now the only major organization delivering aid in the war-torn Gaza Strip. The U.N. has said

Aid distribution resumed at two sites on Thursday before being put on hold again Friday.

Palestinians carry boxes and bags containing food and humanitarian aid packages delivered by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a U.S.-backed organization approved by Israel, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, June 6, 2025. Abdel Kareem Hana/AP

The GHF asked people to stay away from the distribution sites for their "safety," it said in a post on social media on Friday.

This comes after the Israeli government imposed an 11-week blockade on all humanitarian aid entering Gaza. The Israeli government said the blockade was put in place to pressure Hamas to release the remaining hostages being held in Gaza.

Palestinians carry bags containing food and humanitarian aid packages delivered by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a U.S.-backed organization approved by Israel, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, June 6, 2025. Abdel Kareem Hana/AP

Food distribution centers in southern Gaza have been overrun with thousands and thousands of Palestinians in search of food and medicine after the partial lifting of the Israeli blockade.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said it has responded to five mass casualty incidents, four of which occurred in the last 96 hours alone in a statement Tuesday.