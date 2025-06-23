The agreement involves two 12-hour ceasefire periods, starting with Iran.

Israel and Iran agree to ceasefire to bring end to '12 DAY WAR,' Trump says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks in Washington, DC, on April 7, 2025. | Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is shown in Tehran on March 20, 2025. | President Donald Trump is shown in Washington, D.C., on April 7, 2025.

Israel and Iran have agreed to a complete and total ceasefire, set to begin in approximately six hours, President Donald Trump announced on social media.

Niether Israeli nor Iranian officials have publicly commented on Trump's announcement.

The agreement described by Trump involves two 12-hour ceasefire periods, starting with Iran. Israel would then follow with a second 12-hour ceasefire, Trump said.

After 24 hours, the war will be officially declared ended, Trump said.

"On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, 'THE 12 DAY WAR,'" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The announcement came two days after the U.S. joined Israel's war, launching strikes on three Iranian nuclear targets.

The war began June 12 when Israel launched a series of strikes against Iran that included dozens of military targets, including the country's nuclear program, in what Israeli officials called a "preemptive" strike.

Earlier Monday, Iran fired missiles targeting Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar -- the largest U.S. military base in the region -- raising concerns about potential escalation. However, a U.S. official told ABC News the U.S. intercepted the missiles with assistance from Qatar and Trump, who called the response "very weak," struck a de-escalatory tone on social media. One source later called Iran's move a "failed retaliation."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.