Israel's spy agency Mossad claims it was able to attack Iran from within

Israel's spy agency claimed Friday that it was able to attack Iran from within following a barrage of strikes that targeted the heart of the country's nuclear program.

Israel launched dozens of strikes against Iran early Friday morning local time, killing high-ranking military leaders and several nuclear scientists, according to Israeli officials.

An Israeli security source told ABC News that Mossad established a base in Iran for explosive drones, which were introduced into the country long before the attack and were activated during it.

According to the source, the explosive drones were launched at surface-to-surface missile launchers at the Asfajabad base near Tehran, which threatened Israel.

Israel’s spy agency Mossad, released video of how they attacked Iran from within. One clip shows two agents on what Mossad said was Iranian soil, released June 13, 2025. ISRAELI ARMY HANDOUT via Reuters

Mossad released footage on Friday that it said showed two agents on Iranian soil. Mossad said the agents deployed precision attack systems "designed to destroy Iranian air defense systems."

Another clip showed an attack on an air defense device in "a secret operation by Mossad," according to the agency.

Smoke billows from a site targeted by an Israeli strike on the Iranian capital Tehran, June 13, 2025. Sepah News/AFP via Getty Images

A third video showed a target approaching what appeared to be a long-range missile.

The footage was released by Reuters, which said it was not able to confirm the date or the location of the videos.

Following Israel's attack, Iran launched dozens of ballistic missiles toward Israel on Friday night in retaliation for Israel's surprise attack early Friday.