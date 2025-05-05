The plan will include "moving" Palestinians south, the source said.

Israeli security cabinet approves plan to occupy parts of Gaza, source says

LONDON -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet approved an operational plan for the expansion of the war in Gaza in a meeting late Sunday, a senior Israeli political source confirmed to ABC News.

The plan includes the occupation of parts of Gaza's territory and "moving" Palestinians to the south of Gaza, the source said. It also approves the "possibility" of allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Israeli tanks operate at the Israel-Gaza Strip border, as seen from Israel on May 3, 2025. Amir Cohen/Reuters

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Victoria Beaule contributed to this report.