3 buses explode in suspected terror attack near Tel Aviv: Israeli police

Two bombs were also found on separate buses, officials said.

An Israeli police officer inspect the scene where police have reported a series of explosions on buses in what they said appeared to be a militant attack in Bat Yam, central Israel, Feb. 20, 2025. No injuries were reported.

Three buses exploded near Tel Aviv on Thursday in what Israeli police are calling a suspected, coordinated terror attack, according to the country's Police Spokesperson's Unit.

The buses where the bombs exploded were empty and in separate parking lots about 500 meters apart from each other, the mayor of Bat Yam, where the incident occurred, said. Bat Yam is on Israel's southern coast and is just south of Tel Aviv.

There are no injuries from the explosions, police said.

The explosive devices resembled bombs Israeli police have seen in the West Bank, the spokesman added.

An Israeli police officer inspect the scene where police have reported a series of explosions on buses in what they said appeared to be a militant attack in Bat Yam, central Israel, Feb. 20, 2025. No injuries were reported. Ohad Zwigenberg/AP

Police said they found a written note with one of the bombs, that read: "Revenge against the Tulkarm camp," referring to the Israeli operation in the West Bank last week, ABC News confirmed.

Sources briefed on the preliminary investigation told ABC News officials believe a coordinated terror attack was planned for Friday morning to coincide with the pre-Sabbath rush when buses in Israel are typically crowded. For some reason, at least one device went off too early, sources said.

"Multiple reports have been received of explosions involving several buses at different locations in Bat Yam. Large police forces are at the scenes, searching for suspects. Police bomb disposal units are scanning for additional suspicious objects," the Israeli Police Spokesperson's Unit said.

The Israel Security Agency, known as the Shin Bet, is now involved in the investigation, police confirmed to ABC News.

Police are searching the immediate area for additional planted bombs on buses and urged the public to avoid the areas and remain alert for any suspicious items.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is receiving "regular updates" from his military secretary, the Israeli Prime Minister's office said in a statement Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.