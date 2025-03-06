Israeli raid of famous Palestinian bookstore stokes censorship fears

People visit Educational Bookshop bookstore, which was raided by Israeli forces on Feb. 9, in Jerusalem on Feb. 12, 2025.

Two Palestinian men found themselves handcuffed and in shackles, detained by Israeli police in a Jerusalem courtroom. To an outside observer, they may have appeared to be criminals; however, the reality of their situation was far more troubling. Their so-called "crime"? Simply selling books.

Mahmoud Muna and his nephew Ahmad were arrested after Israeli police raided their family-owned Educational Bookshop in East Jerusalem and confiscated books.

"Jerusalem District police officers have arrested two residents of East Jerusalem suspected of selling books containing incitement and support for terrorism at bookstores in Jerusalem," Israeli police said in a statement.

The statement continued: "During a focused operation by detectives from the David subdistrict, searches were conducted at two bookstores suspected of selling books with inciting content. The suspects who allegedly sold the books were taken into custody by police detectives. As part of the investigation, detectives discovered numerous books containing inciteful material with nationalist Palestinian themes, including a children's coloring book titled 'From the River to the Sea.'"

Ahmad and Mahmoud are both in their 30s. While they are no longer under house arrest, they are still banned from entering the bookstores they know and love, despite not being charged with any crimes.

Ahmed Muna, one of the owners of Educational Bookshop bookstore, is seen during an exclusive interview in Jerusalem on Feb. 12, 2025. Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu via Getty Images

"It was heartbreaking for me," Ahmad said. "And I mean, I really mean it, every time he chucks the books out, I was like, 'for God's sake, like, why are you doing this?'"

Security footage from the store shows the moment when plainclothes officers raided the men's well-known bookstore in predominantly Muslim East Jerusalem. The officers sifted through the shelves, took photos, and stuffed some books into plastic bags.

Ahmad and Mahmoud were placed under house arrest for five days, following approximately 48 hours in police custody.

"Google Translate became handy," Ahmad said. "Each of them opened their phone and started taking photos of the books and trying to Google translate it. Does it have the Palestinian flag? Does it have a drawing, does it have the image of the [West Bank] wall? Then the search became about the contents. But the decision was made according to the cover and the design of the book rather than what's inside it."

The children's coloring book titled "From the River to the Sea," cited in the police statement, serves as a rallying cry for some activists advocating for the liberation of Palestinians from the Mediterranean to the Jordan River, an area that includes modern-day Israel. Many consider it offensive code for wiping Israel off the map, as Hamas has vowed to do.

The owners claim that the book was not on display; it was in the back where they review all submitted books before putting them up for sale.

"Nothing has changed about the books," Ahmad said. "Nothing has changed about the bookshop. But what has changed is the place that we live in. That's what have changed. We live in a place that in the last few years have become more radical."

Mahmud Muna, one of the owners of Educational Bookshop bookstore, is seen during an exclusive interview in Jerusalem on Feb. 12, 2025. Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu via Getty Images

Ahmed and Mahmoud are only one floor apart, but for a period were not allowed to interact due to the terms of their arrests. Their bookshops, which have been operating for more than 40 years, have become vital hubs for the community.

People gather at their local bookshop, including residents, foreigners, journalists and diplomats, to learn more about this region and beyond.

While there are many books about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the shop also offers a diverse selection of literature from around the world, including classics, encyclopedias, cookbooks and books on architecture.

People visit Educational Bookshop bookstore, which was raided by Israeli forces on Feb. 9, in Jerusalem on Feb. 12, 2025. Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu via Getty Images

"The bookshop represents success, lights, (and) beauty," Mahmoud said. "Some sort of happiness in the midst of bleakness. And once you step into the bookshop, it's very colorful, it's very bright, there's lots of light, there's lots of knowledge, there's lots of good conversations. So for the community, the way they describe it often is that this is almost a refuge. This is a place to escape to."

Family member Murad Muna is now running the store after it was briefly closed. He says the Israeli police took a lot of merchandise, about 100 books.

"They try to shut down the Palestinian voices," Murad Muna said. Regarding some of the confiscated books, he said, “You can find them at the library of the Hebrew University. You can find them at the bookshops on the other side of the city. So they just target the Palestinian culture and try to shut it down."