Japanese disaster claim impacting tourism as deadline approaches

Some believe she foretold the devastating 2011 tsunami in Japan that killed more than 15,000 people and urban legend goes she also predicted the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, another premonition of a major disaster from manga artist Ryo Tatsuki is about to hit its alleged due date, spooking tourists in Asia and even causing some cancelled flights.

Social media is abuzz with Tatsuki's prophecy of a catastrophic earthquake and tsunami wrecking her home country of Japan -- a place prone to natural disasters but also a top destination for many in Asia -- sometime between July 5 and 7.

In a 1999 Japanese comic book, also known as manga, Tatsuki wrote of a "great disaster" striking in March 2011. That same month, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake triggered a deadly tsunami, causing a meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant, leading to one of the biggest nuclear disasters in history.

Tatsuki updated her book, titled "The Future I Saw," in 2021, claiming that “the real catastrophe” was due in July this year.

The predictions have irked local officials, with one local governor calling it a “serious issue” that “unscientific rumors are impacting tourism.”

Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft with registration letters VT-ANB flies over Tokyo, Japan, April 27, 2025 in this picture obtained from social media. Koki Takagi via Reuters

Seismologists say there is no scientific basis for these predictions and, in a post on X last month, the Japanese Cabinet Office Disaster Prevention Division said that “with current scientific knowledge, it is difficult to predict an earthquake by specifying its date, time and location," adding that "earthquakes can occur at any time."

But with other psychics sharing warnings similar to Tatsuki's foretelling, some travelers are getting cold feet, cancelling trips and prompting travel agencies to incentivize Japan-bound journeys by offering discounts.

Demand has plummeted so much that regional carrier Hong Kong Airlines cancelled all its flights to the southern Japanese prefectures of Kagoshima and Kumamoto in July and August.

However, statistics released by Japan’s National Tourism Organization in May showed that overall inbound tourism remains strong this year for the country.