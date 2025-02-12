Andrei Kuznechyk was among four prisoners released on Wednesday.

Journalist among those freed from Belarus

The Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty sign is displayed at its headquarters in Prague, Czech Republic, Feb. 10, 2025.

The Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty sign is displayed at its headquarters in Prague, Czech Republic, Feb. 10, 2025.

The Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty sign is displayed at its headquarters in Prague, Czech Republic, Feb. 10, 2025.

The Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty sign is displayed at its headquarters in Prague, Czech Republic, Feb. 10, 2025.

Belarusian journalist Andrei Kuznechyk was released from prison on Wednesday after serving more than three years in prison, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Kuznechyk, who U.S. officials had dubbed a political prisoner, was among four individuals released.

The terms of the deal were not immediately clear.

"This is a joyous day for Andrey, his wife, Alesya, and their two young children. After more than three years apart, this family is together again thanks to President [Donald] Trump," RFE/RL President and CEO Stephen Capus said in a statement.

"We are also grateful to Secretary Rubio and his team, and to the Lithuanian government for their support," Capus added.

Kuznechyk's release comes a day after American schoolteacher Marc Fogel returned to the U.S. after being released from Russia.

Kuznechyk was initially sentenced in November 2021 to 10 days in jail on hooliganism charges, which he rejected at the time, according to RFE/RL.

When he was set to be released, Belarusian authorities kept him imprisoned and added an additional charge of forming an extremist group, according to the outlet.

In 2022, a Belarus court sentenced him to six years in prison.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.