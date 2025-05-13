Kim Kardashian to testify Tuesday in Paris trial over 2016 jewelry heist

Ten people are on trial in connection with the 2016 robbery in Paris.

Kim Kardashian arrives for the 4th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, Oct. 19, 2024.

Kim Kardashian arrives for the 4th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, Oct. 19, 2024.

Kim Kardashian arrives for the 4th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, Oct. 19, 2024.

Kim Kardashian arrives for the 4th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, Oct. 19, 2024.

LONDON -- Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is expected on Tuesday to take the stand in a Paris courtroom, where a trial is underway for 10 people accused in connection with the violent robbery of millions of dollars' worth of her jewelry.

Kardashian is expected to testify midafternoon to give her version of the events, which allegedly saw her tied up and held at gunpoint in a luxury hotel suite during Paris fashion week in 2016.

Members of media wait on the day Kim Kardashian attends the trial of 10 people accused of stealing millions of dollars worth of jewelry from her at the Court of Appeal of Paris, France, May 13, 2025. Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Nine men and one woman are accused in connection with the robbery, during which five masked men posing as police officers allegedly stormed into Kardashian's hotel suite.

The suspects allegedly made off with valuables worth at least $6 million, including a diamond engagement ring given to Kardashian by her then-husband Kanye West. That ring alone was said to be worth about $4 million.

The trial, which began last month, has been a spectacle in the French media, where the defendants are collectively referred to as the "grandpa robbers" -- or "papys braqueurs" -- because many of them are over 60.

Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The defendants are charged with several counts, the main one for most of them being armed robbery in an organized gang. Some are also charged with kidnapping.

There were initially 12 defendants in this case, one of whom has since died. Another person cannot be tried due to their medical condition, according to French authorities.

This court sketch made on April 28, 2025 shows defendants during the trial for the 2016 robbery and kidnapping of US celebrity Kim Kardashian at the Assize Court of Paris, on April 28, 2025. Benoit Peyrucq/AFP via Getty Images

Kardashian "has tremendous appreciation and admiration for the French judicial system and has been treated with great respect by the French authorities," Michael Rhodes, an American lawyer representing the influencer, said in a statement prior to the trial.

Rhodes added, "She wishes for the trial to proceed in an orderly fashion in accordance with French law and with respect for all parties to the case."

ABC News' Joe Simonetti, Will Gretsky, Hugo Leenhardt and Aicha El-Hammar Castano contributed to this report.