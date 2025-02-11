The president said he wants access to Ukraine's rare earth metals.

Kremlin riffs on Trump suggestion that Ukrainians may one day be Russian

A Ukrainian soldier is pictured with a Leopard 1A5 tank in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on Feb. 9, 2025.

A Ukrainian soldier is pictured with a Leopard 1A5 tank in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on Feb. 9, 2025.

A Ukrainian soldier is pictured with a Leopard 1A5 tank in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on Feb. 9, 2025.

A Ukrainian soldier is pictured with a Leopard 1A5 tank in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on Feb. 9, 2025.

LONDON -- Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov riffed on President Donald Trump's suggestion that Ukrainians "may be Russians some day," as both Moscow and Kyiv maneuver for leverage in revived peace talks the White House hopes will end nearly three years of full-scale war.

Peskov told reporters at a Tuesday briefing that the situation in Ukraine "largely corresponds to President Trump's words."

President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson was referring to remarks made by Trump during an interview with Fox News which aired on Monday. The president told Bret Baier of his plans to secure U.S. access to $500 billion worth of rare earth metals located in Ukraine in exchange for continued American backing.

"They have tremendously valuable land in terms of rare earth, in terms of oil and gas and other things," Trump said. "I want to have our money secured because we're spending hundreds of billions of dollars and, you know, they may make a deal. They may not make a deal."

A Ukrainian soldier is pictured with a Leopard 1A5 tank in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on Feb. 9, 2025. Oleksandr Klymenko/Reuters

"They may be Russians some day or may not be Russians some day," Trump then added.

On Tuesday morning, Peskov said Trump's remarks indicated the situation on the ground in Ukraine -- often referred to by Putin and other Russian officials as the "new territorial realities" of Russian military occupation.

"The fact that a significant part of Ukraine wants to become Russia, and has already, is a fact," Peskov told reporters, referring to Moscow's claimed 2022 annexation of four Ukrainian regions, not all of which Russian forces actually control.

Asked if Trump's peace proposals had a chance of success, Peskov replied, "Any phenomenon can happen with a 50% probability -- either yes or no."

Oleksandr Merezhko, a member of the Ukrainian parliament and the chair of the body's foreign affairs committee, told ABC News of Trump's comments, "It will never happen."

"We saw what life under Russia might look like for Ukrainians in Bucha and Irpin," Merezhko added, referring to the Kyiv suburbs briefly occupied by Russian forces in 2022 and where evidence of executions, torture and other abuses against civilians were uncovered after Moscow's retreat.

"Trump's statement means that he needs to communicate more with [President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy to understand the real picture," Merezhko said.

Zelenskyy has expressed openness to Trump's rare earth metals proposal. "The Americans helped the most, and therefore the Americans should earn the most," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Reuters last week.

Zelenskyy this weekend told ITV News he "would be ready for any format for talks" if there was "an understanding that America and Europe will not abandon us and they will support us and provide security guarantees."

Trump said Monday that his Ukraine-Russia envoy Keith Kellogg would visit Ukraine this week as the White House formulates a peace plan.

Zelenskyy is also expected to meet with Vice President JD Vance at next weekend's landmark Munich Security Conference in southern Germany.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly rejected any suggestion of territorial concessions to Russia in exchange for peace, though has acknowledged it may not be possible to free the occupied territories via military means.

ABC News' Cheyenne Haslett contributed to this report.