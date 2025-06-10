Kyiv rocked by relentless drone, missile barrage

Authorities confirmed at least two injuries.

People take shelter in a metro station during a Russian drone attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 10, 2025.

People take shelter in a metro station during a Russian drone attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 10, 2025.

People take shelter in a metro station during a Russian drone attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 10, 2025.

People take shelter in a metro station during a Russian drone attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 10, 2025.

Kyiv is facing an intense aerial attack in the overnight hours, with residents reporting relentless waves of drones and missiles and near-constant explosions echoing across the city.

ABC News' bureau estimates that dozens of drones were launched toward Ukraine's capital. While many were intercepted, several appear to have reached their targets, sparking fires across multiple districts. Authorities have confirmed at least two injuries.

It comes 24 hours after Russian forces targeted regions throughout Ukraine with more than 470 attack drones -- one of the largest overnight aerial strikes of the war, according to Ukraine's air force.

People take shelter in a metro station during a Russian drone attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 10, 2025. Thomas Peter/Reuters

Earlier Monday, Russia and Ukraine held the first stage of a prisoner swap following an agreement reached during peace talks in Istanbul.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.