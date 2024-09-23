Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering implementing a plan that would involve forcing all Palestinian civilians to leave northern Gaza, and then refusing to allow any aid in to the remaining people, laying siege to the area, according to a former general for the IDF.

News that Netanyahu was considering the plan was first reported by CNN on Sunday.

The plan was formulated by a group of retired Israeli generals, led by Giora Eiland, who was head of Israel's National Security Council from 2004 to 2006.

It does not address whether Palestinians would be allowed to return to northern Gaza in the future if Israel were to carry out the plan.

Eiland told ABC News he presented the plan in the Knesset, Israel’s Parliament, last week. A press readout of that meeting said the head of the committee Eiland spoke to said he would speak with Netanyahu about the plan.

Eiland said he believes there is "wide political and military support for the plan,” and that while he hasn't spoken to Netanyahu personally, he's spoken to people close to the prime minister. "The PM knows the plan and is considering to adopt it," Eiland told ABC News.

-ABC News' Jordana Miller