Israel-Gaza live updates: Netanyahu weighs plan to force civilians out of north Gaza

The plan does not say if Palestinians could eventually return to northern Gaza.

ByJulia Reinstein
Last Updated: September 23, 2024, 12:06 AM EDT

Israel and Hezbollah are exchanging hundreds of cross-border strikes in the wake of the shocking explosions of wireless devices across Lebanon.

25 minutes ago

IDF striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Israeli forces are "currently conducting extensive strikes" on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the IDF said in a release early Monday morning local time.

No further details were immediately available.

-ABC News' Bruno Nota

Sep 22, 2024, 11:28 PM EDT

Israeli fighter jets intercept drone fired from Iraq

Israeli Air Force fighter jets "successfully intercepted" a drone that was fired from Iraq and approached its territory early Monday morning local time, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

"Following the sirens that sounded between 04:45 and 04:54 in the Southern Golan area, IAF fighter jets successfully intercepted a UAV that was fired from Iraq and approached Israeli territory from Syria," the IDF said.

No injuries were reported, according to the IDF.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq took responsibility for a drone attack towards Israel early Monday morning in a statement posted on Telegram.

This is the second time drones fired from Iraq towards Israel have been intercepted by the IDF between Sunday and Monday.

-ABC News' Bruno Nota

Sep 22, 2024, 6:05 PM EDT

Netanyahu considering plan to force civilians out of northern Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering implementing a plan that would involve forcing all Palestinian civilians to leave northern Gaza, and then refusing to allow any aid in to the remaining people, laying siege to the area, according to a former general for the IDF.

News that Netanyahu was considering the plan was first reported by CNN on Sunday.

The plan was formulated by a group of retired Israeli generals, led by Giora Eiland, who was head of Israel's National Security Council from 2004 to 2006.

It does not address whether Palestinians would be allowed to return to northern Gaza in the future if Israel were to carry out the plan.

Eiland told ABC News he presented the plan in the Knesset, Israel’s Parliament, last week. A press readout of that meeting said the head of the committee Eiland spoke to said he would speak with Netanyahu about the plan.

Eiland said he believes there is "wide political and military support for the plan,” and that while he hasn't spoken to Netanyahu personally, he's spoken to people close to the prime minister. "The PM knows the plan and is considering to adopt it," Eiland told ABC News.

-ABC News' Jordana Miller

Sep 22, 2024, 5:20 PM EDT

UAV from Iraq intercepted over Golan Heights, IDF says

The Israel Defense Forces said it detected an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) from Iraq crossing into the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights on Sunday night.

Interceptors were launched toward it and no injuries were reported, according to the IDF.

On Sunday morning, an IDF spokesperson said three projectiles had been detected coming from Iraq overnight, but all of them were intercepted.

-ABC News’ Jordana Miller