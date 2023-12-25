LIVE UPDATES
Israel-Gaza live updates: At least 68 killed in airstrike on refugee camp
An Israeli airstrike allegedly hit a refugee camp in central Gaza overnight.
The temporary cease-fire between Hamas and Israel ended on Dec. 1, and Israel has resumed its bombardment of Gaza.
The end of the cease-fire came after Hamas freed over 100 of the more than 200 people its militants took hostage during the Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel. In exchange, Israel released more than 200 Palestinians from Israeli prisons.
Latest headlines:
What we know about the conflict
The Israel-Hamas war has now passed the two-month mark.
In the Gaza Strip, at least 20,674 people have been killed and more than 54,000 others have been wounded by Israeli forces since Oct. 7, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry and the Government Media Office.
In Israel, at least 1,200 people have been killed and 6,900 others have been injured by Hamas and other Palestinian militants since Oct. 7, according to the Israel Defense Forces.
There has also been a surge in violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Israeli forces have killed at least 297 people in the territory since Oct. 7, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
Lebanon carries out launches toward Israel, IDF says
Lebanon has carried out a number of launches toward several locations in northern Israel over the last few hours, according to the Israel Defense Forces.
“A short while ago,” Israeli tanks hit Hezbollah infrastructure sites in Lebanon "used for directing terrorist activity," according to the IDF.
-ABC News’ Jordana Miller
Hamas, Islamic Jihad reject Egypt's proposal for cease-fire, hostage release: Egyptian security source
Hamas and the Islamic Jihad have rejected an Egyptian proposal that they relinquish power in the Gaza Strip in return for a permanent cease-fire, an Egyptian security source confirmed to ABC News.
Egypt proposed a "vision,” also backed by Qatari mediators, that would involve a cease-fire in exchange for the release of more hostages and lead to a broader agreement involving a permanent cease-fire, along with an overhaul of leadership in Gaza, the Egyptian security source said. However, Hamas and the Islamic Jihad rejected the proposal, the source said.
The Israeli War Cabinet was planning on meeting to discuss this proposal Monday evening local time. It is unclear if they will still discuss the proposal.
-ABC News’ Ayat Al-Tawy and Jordana Miller
At least 68 killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza refugee camp, health ministry says
At least 68 people were killed by an Israeli airstrike on a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on Sunday night, according to Gaza's Hamas-run Ministry of Health.
The strike hit the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, east of Deir al-Balah. At least 12 women and seven children were among the dead, according to The Associated Press, which cited early hospital figures.
When asked for comment, the Israel Defense Forces told ABC News on Monday: "The IDF received reports of an incident in the Maghazi camp and is reviewing the incident. Despite the challenges posed by Hamas terrorists operating within civilian areas in Gaza, the IDF is committed to international law including taking feasible steps to minimize harm to civilians."
-ABC News' Jordana Miller, Tomek Rolski and Morgan Winsor
IDF suffers heavy losses
Fifteen Israeli soldiers were killed in combat in the Gaza Strip over the weekend, the Israeli military said Sunday.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the fatalities a "very heavy price."
This weekend’s fatalities bring the total number of Israeli soldiers killed since the ground offensive began to 153, the Israel Defense Forces said.