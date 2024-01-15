APPLENEWS - STORY ADD
Israel-Gaza live updates: Shots fired as crowd seeks humanitarian aid
ABC News was not able to independently verify who fired the shots.
More than a month after a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas ended, the Israeli military continues its bombardment of the neighboring Gaza Strip.
The end of the cease-fire came after Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that governs Gaza, freed over 100 of the more than 200 people its militants took hostage during the Oct. 7 surprise attack on southern Israel. In exchange, Israel released more than 200 Palestinians from Israeli prisons.
Latest headlines:
What we know about the conflict
The Israel-Hamas war has reached the three-month mark.
In the Gaza Strip, at least 24,100 people have been killed and 60,834 others have been wounded by Israeli forces since Oct. 7, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
In Israel, at least 1,200 people have been killed and 6,900 others have been injured by Hamas and other Palestinian militants since Oct. 7, according to the Israel Defense Forces.
There has also been a surge in violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Israeli forces have killed at least 297 people in the territory since Oct. 7, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
Shots fired as crowd seeks humanitarian aid in Gaza
Gunshots rang out as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians sought food from humanitarian aid trucks in the war-torn Gaza Strip on Sunday.
Video of the incident in Sheikh Iljlin, a neighborhood in southern Gaza City, shows a large crowd gathering to receive flour from aid trucks parked near an Israeli military checkpoint. Then the sound of gunfire erupts and people are seen frantically running.
ABC News was not able to independently verify who fired the shots and whether anyone was killed or injured.
The Israel Defense Forces did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment on Monday.
-ABC News' Felicia Alvarez, Nasser Atta, Helena Skinner and Morgan Winsor
Hamas releases video showing 3 Israeli hostages in captivity
Hamas released a video on Sunday showing three Israeli hostages who are still being held in captivity in Gaza.
The three hostages that appear in the video are 26-year-old Noa Argamani, 35-year-old Itai Svirsky and 53-year-old Yossi Sharabi.
The video released by Hamas called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the war on Gaza.
-ABC News' Ellie Kaufman
100 days into war, IDF says its 'goals are complex to achieve and will take a long time'
As the Israel-Hamas war reached its 100th day Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces says it's goals "will take a long time" to achieve.
"To achieve real results, we must continue to operate in enemy territory, not to allow extortion attempts for a cease-fire," IDF Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said in a televised address Saturday.
"We must continue applying pressure and that is exactly what we are doing," he said. "[Our] goals are complex to achieve and will take a long time. To dismantle Hamas, patience is both necessary and essential."
The IDF also said it's now moving to intensify its operations in southern Gaza, where it believes Hamas' leadership is hiding.
-ABC News' Patrick Reevell