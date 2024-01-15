Israel-Gaza live updates: Shots fired as crowd seeks humanitarian aid

ABC News was not able to independently verify who fired the shots.

More than a month after a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas ended, the Israeli military continues its bombardment of the neighboring Gaza Strip.

The end of the cease-fire came after Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that governs Gaza, freed over 100 of the more than 200 people its militants took hostage during the Oct. 7 surprise attack on southern Israel. In exchange, Israel released more than 200 Palestinians from Israeli prisons.

Click here for updates from previous days.