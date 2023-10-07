APPLENEWS - STORY ADD
Israel live updates: Netanyahu says 'we're at war'
At least 22 people have died and more than 500 people have been injured after rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel by Hamas militants.
The Israeli Defense Forces have declared "a state of alert for war," according to a statement issued by the IDF early Saturday morning.
Palestinian militants fired at least 2,200 rockets toward Israel, the IDF said. Meanwhile, Hamas claimed at least 5,000 rockets were fired, all landing in southern and central Israel.
Latest headlines:
Netanyahu says Israel is at 'war'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a video statement on social media, saying simply, “We are at war. We will win," in his first comments, made in Hebrew, after the attack.
"Citizens of Israel, we are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war. This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. We have been in this since the early morning hours. I convened the heads of the security establishment and ordered – first of all – to clear out the communities that have been infiltrated by terrorists," Netanyahu said. "This currently is being carried out. At the same time, I have ordered an extensive mobilization of reserves and that we return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price. In the meantime, I call on the citizens of Israel to strictly adhere to the directives of the IDF and Home Front Command. We are at war and we will win it."