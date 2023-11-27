LIVE UPDATES
Israel-Gaza live updates: Netanyahu tours Gaza Strip, PM's office says
Thousands of people have died and thousands more have been injured since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7 and Israel retaliated with a bombing campaign and total siege of the neighboring Gaza Strip, leaving the region on the verge of all-out war.
Latest headlines:
What we know about the conflict
The war, which has now moved into its second stage, according to Israel, has passed the one-month mark.
In Israel, at least 1,200 people have been killed and 6,900 others have been injured since Oct. 7, according to Israeli officials. In the neighboring Gaza Strip, at least 14,854 people have been killed and 36,000 have been injured, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.
Aid workers and officials fear that Israel's call for an evacuation of the northern part of Gaza is precipitating a humanitarian disaster as electricity and other supplies have been cut off in preparation for what appears to be an imminent ground offensive.
Humanitarian groups have urged Israel to call off the evacuation and agree to a cease-fire, even as the country has asserted a right to defend itself -- a right the United States endorses.
Israel’s President Herzog to meet with Elon Musk Monday
Israel’s President Isaac Herzog is set to meet with Elon Musk on Monday afternoon, his office said Sunday.
"Against the background of the ongoing war with Hamas, President Isaac Herzog will tomorrow (Monday), meet with businessman Elon Musk, who is visiting Israel," the president's office said in a statement Sunday evening.
"[R]epresentatives of the families of hostages held by Hamas, who will speak about the horrors of the Hamas terror attack on October 7, and of the ongoing pain and uncertainty for those held captive," the statement continued. "In their meeting, the President will emphasize the need to act to combat rising antisemitism online."
The meeting will be closed to the media.
The Tesla boss also owns social media platform X, formerly Twitter.
-ABC News’ Jordana Miller
Abigail Idan’s aunt asks for privacy for the family as they reunite
Abigail Idan’s aunt, Ella Mor, has asked for privacy for the family as they reunite with the 4-year-old, who was released earlier Sunday after being held hostage since Oct. 7 by Hamas.
“She just landed in the hospital and she’s being checked and taken care of,” Mor said in the video. “I want to thank everybody for all of your love and support. It’s amazing, and thank you so much.
“I just want to say she has family, and we’re taking care of her, so don’t worry about it, and it’s very important to let her be now with the family, and no press and photographs and paparazzi,” she continued. “It’s very important for her safety and health right now, so thank you so much.”
Hamas says it would be willing to extend truce
"The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas is seeking to extend the truce after the end of the four-day period, by seriously considering increasing the number of released detainees as stated in the humanitarian truce agreement," Hamas said in a statement Sunday.
The AFP news agency reported that a source close to Hamas said the group also informed mediators of its willingness to extend the current truce.
-ABC News' Ayat Al-Tawy
Biden, Netanyahu speak about hostages, latest developments in Gaza, White House says
President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday about the latest developments in Gaza, including the release of more hostages, the White House said.
"The President welcomed the release of hostages by Hamas over the past three days, including a young American girl. The two leaders also discussed the pause in the fighting and surge in much needed additional humanitarian assistance into Gaza," the White House said.
The Israeli prime minister's office also issued a statement following their conversation, saying they spoke with "great excitement" about the hostages who were released, including 4-year-old Abigail Idan.
"What a joy to see her with us. But on the other hand, what a pity that she returns to the reality of not having parents. She has no parents -- but she has a whole nation that embraces her and we will take care of all her needs," Netanyahu's office said.
-ABC News' Justin Ryan Gomez