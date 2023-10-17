Israel-Gaza live updates: Biden departs for Israel, cancels Jordan summit

Fighting is ongoing after Hamas launched an attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

In Israel, at least 1,400 people have died and 3,400 others have been injured since the terrorist group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Oct. 7, according to Israeli authorities.

Israeli forces launched airstrikes on Gaza in retaliation against Hamas. In Gaza, 3,000 people have been killed and another 12,500 have been injured, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Tensions are high with the prospect of Israel launching a ground war into Gaza.

Conditions in Gaza are becoming more dire by the day with residents trapped without food, water, medicine and power.

