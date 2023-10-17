LIVE UPDATES
Israel-Gaza live updates: Biden departs for Israel, cancels Jordan summit
Fighting is ongoing after Hamas launched an attack on Israel on Oct. 7.
In Israel, at least 1,400 people have died and 3,400 others have been injured since the terrorist group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Oct. 7, according to Israeli authorities.
Israeli forces launched airstrikes on Gaza in retaliation against Hamas. In Gaza, 3,000 people have been killed and another 12,500 have been injured, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
Tensions are high with the prospect of Israel launching a ground war into Gaza.
Conditions in Gaza are becoming more dire by the day with residents trapped without food, water, medicine and power.

More than a week after Hamas terrorists rained thousands of rockets down on Israel and infiltrated the country by air, sea and land in an unprecedented surprise attack, the region stands on the brink of war -- with fears of a wider conflict and thousands dead on both sides of the Israel-Gaza border.
The conflict was touched off by the Oct. 7 sneak attack, which included thousands of armed Hamas fighters breaching a border security fence and indiscriminately gunning down Israeli civilians and soldiers taken off guard.
Israel has responded with a barrage of airstrikes that have decimated the Gaza Strip.
President departs for trip to Israel
President Joe Biden departed via Air Force One at 5:55 p.m. ET for his trip to Israel.
The president is expected to arrive early Wednesday morning and meet with Israeli leaders about the ongoing conflict.
A planned meeting in Jordan with King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has been canceled, according to a U.S. official, who added it was a "mutual decision."
"The president sent his deepest condolences for the innocent lives lost in the hospital explosion in Gaza, and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded. He looks forward to consulting in person with these leaders soon, and agreed to remain regularly and directly engaged with each of them over the coming days," a White House official said.
-ABC News' Mary Bruce
Biden prepares $100B aid package for Israel: Sources
The Biden administration is preparing a foreign aid package for $100 billion that will include assistance for Israel, two people familiar with the details told ABC News.
-ABC News' Anne Flaherty, Ben Siegel, and Allison Pecorin
Biden departs White House to Joint Base Andrews for Israel trip
President Joe Biden has departed the White House and is en route to Joint Base Andrews where he will depart for Israel.
He is expected to meet with Israeli officials on Wednesday.
-ABC News' Mary Bruce
Hamas mulling release of some hostages: Senior US official
Hamas is considering releasing women and children hostages who aren't Israeli through negotiations with Qatar, a senior U.S. official told ABC News.
Roughly 50 of the hostages are non-Israeli, including some Americans, according to the official.
The official added that the majority of the hostages are being held in tunnels underneath Gaza.
-ABC News' Martha Raddatz