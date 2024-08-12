US is 'strengthening' military force in Middle East over 'escalating' tensions

US is 'strengthening' military force in Middle East over 'escalating' tensions

The U.S. is "strengthening" its capabilities in the Middle East by sending an additional guided missile submarine to the region "in light of escalating regional tensions," according to a statement from Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder issued on Sunday.

The update comes the same day Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant.

"Secretary Austin reiterated the United States' commitment to take every possible step to defend Israel," according to the statement.

Secretary Austin ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, equipped with F-35C fighters, to accelerate its transit to the Middle East, which was previously expected to get there by the end of the month.

The Lincoln was already en route to replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt, but will now add to the capabilities of the Roosevelt

Additionally, Austin has ordered the USS Georgia guided missile submarine to the Middle East.

The statement doesn’t say how soon the Lincoln or the USS Georgia will arrive in the region.

-ABC News' Anne Flaherty