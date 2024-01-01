Israel-Gaza live updates: IDF says it expects war to last all of 2024

IDF says it expects war to last all of 2024

The war between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group is expected to last all of 2024, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces said Sunday.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said in a statement that the Israeli military is making adjustments to its deployment of troops in the Gaza Strip as it anticipates the war lasting for the entirety of 2024.

"We are adjusting the fighting methods to each area in Gaza, as well as the necessary forces to carry out the mission in the best way possible," Hagari said. "Each area has different characteristics and different operational needs."

Hagari added that as 2024 begins, "The goal of the war requires lengthy fighting, and we are prepared accordingly."

The Israeli military, according to Hagari, will be carrying out "smart" management of its forces in Gaza, allowing reservists to return home to help boost the economy, and allowing standing army troops to train to become commanders.

"It will result in considerable relief for the economy, and will allow them to gain strength for operations next year, and the fighting will continue and we will need them,” Hagari said.

He said the adjustments are necessary for the IDF to endure the long road ahead.

"The IDF needs to plan ahead, out of the understanding that we will be needed for additional missions and continued fighting during the entire coming year,” Hagari said.

