Israel-Gaza live updates: Hamas military chief target of strike that killed 90 people

Israel has not confirmed whether Saturday's strike that killed 90 Palestinians killed two Hamas officials, including military chief Mohammed Deif, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a press conference.

"There is still no absolute certainty that the two have been eliminated, but I want to assure you that one way or another we will reach the entire top of Hamas," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu said he was briefed about the type of weapons that would be used and the expected "collateral damage," as well as confirming Israel did not believe any hostages were held in the area, before giving the go ahead for the strike.

"Why should we risk something leaking out? Suppose something leaked, Deif and his deputy would go underground in a second. We update our American friends when necessary," Netanyahu said.

Asked about not telling the U.S. about the strike beforehand, Netanyahu said it was to avoid an information leak.

-ABC News' Anna Burd