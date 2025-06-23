Israel-Iran live updates: Iran's Khamenei says 'punishment' of Israel will continue

'Bullseye': Trump says damage to Iran nuclear sites is 'far below ground level'

President Donald Trump took to his social media platform on Sunday night to further detail the U.S. strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities.

"Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran, as shown by satellite images. Obliteration is an accurate term!" the president wrote on Truth Social.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows damage at the Fordo enrichment facility in Iran after U.S. strikes, June 22, 2025. Satellite image 2025 Maxar Technologies

Several B-2 bombers were used in strikes on three of Iran's nuclear facilities -- Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan. More than 125 aircraft participated in the mission, including seven B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, according to U.S. officials.

Trump did not mention which location he was specifically referring to, but said, "The white structure shown is deeply imbedded into the rock, with even its roof well below ground level, and completely shielded from flame."

"The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!" Trump added of the strikes.

-ABC News' Michelle Stoddart