Live

Israel-Iran live updates: Iran's Khamenei says 'punishment' of Israel will continue

Israel, the ayatollah said, "has made a grave mistake."

ByDavid Brennan
Last Updated: June 23, 2025, 4:54 AM EDT

The United States struck three nuclear sites in Iran on Saturday, President Donald Trump announced.

B-2 bombers dropped a number of Massive Ordnance Penetrator bombs -- known as "bunker busters" -- during the U.S. mission over Iran, U.S. officials said.

Trump on Sunday said that "Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran," though Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine said a full battle damage assessment is still pending.

Latest headlines:

Here's how the news is developing.
9 minutes ago

Israel launches new wave of attacks on Tehran

The Israel Defense Forces said in a post to X on Monday morning that Israeli warplanes began a "wave of attacks on military targets in Tehran."

The strikes followed several waves of Iranian missile launches toward Israel.

1 hour and 35 minutes ago

Iran launches missiles toward Israel, IDF says

The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement posted to X on Monday morning that it detected the launch of a new barrage of ballistic missiles from Iran, urging citizens to head to safe areas and shelters.

"The defense systems are working to intercept the threat," the IDF said.

Jun 22, 2025, 11:29 PM EDT

'Bullseye': Trump says damage to Iran nuclear sites is 'far below ground level'

President Donald Trump took to his social media platform on Sunday night to further detail the U.S. strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities.

"Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran, as shown by satellite images. Obliteration is an accurate term!" the president wrote on Truth Social.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows damage at the Fordo enrichment facility in Iran after U.S. strikes, June 22, 2025.
Satellite image 2025 Maxar Technologies

Several B-2 bombers were used in strikes on three of Iran's nuclear facilities -- Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan. More than 125 aircraft participated in the mission, including seven B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, according to U.S. officials.

Trump did not mention which location he was specifically referring to, but said, "The white structure shown is deeply imbedded into the rock, with even its roof well below ground level, and completely shielded from flame."

"The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!" Trump added of the strikes.

-ABC News' Michelle Stoddart

Jun 22, 2025, 8:51 PM EDT

Iran's supreme leader indicates attacks on Israel will not stop: 'Punishment continues'

In an early morning message local time, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said the "punishment" of Israel will continue.

Khamenei did not mention the United States or President Donald Trump in his statement.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei addresses the nation in a state television broadcast on June 18, 2025 in Tehran, Iran.
Office of the Supreme Leader of Iran via Getty Images

"The Zionist enemy has made a grave mistake, committed a great crime; it must be punished and is being punished; it is being punished right now," Khamenei wrote.

-ABC News' Will Gretsky

Sponsored Content by Taboola