Israel-Iran live updates: Iran's Khamenei says 'punishment' of Israel will continue

The Israel Defense Forces said in a post to X on Monday morning that Israeli warplanes began a "wave of attacks on military targets in Tehran."
The strikes followed several waves of Iranian missile launches toward Israel.
1 hour and 35 minutes ago
Iran launches missiles toward Israel, IDF says
The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement posted to X on Monday morning that it detected the launch of a new barrage of ballistic missiles from Iran, urging citizens to head to safe areas and shelters.
"The defense systems are working to intercept the threat," the IDF said.
Jun 22, 2025, 11:29 PM EDT
'Bullseye': Trump says damage to Iran nuclear sites is 'far below ground level'
President Donald Trump took to his social media platform on Sunday night to further detail the U.S. strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities.
"Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran, as shown by satellite images. Obliteration is an accurate term!" the president wrote on Truth Social.
Several B-2 bombers were used in strikes on three of Iran's nuclear facilities -- Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan. More than 125 aircraft participated in the mission, including seven B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, according to U.S. officials.
Trump did not mention which location he was specifically referring to, but said, "The white structure shown is deeply imbedded into the rock, with even its roof well below ground level, and completely shielded from flame."
"The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!" Trump added of the strikes.
-ABC News' Michelle Stoddart
Jun 22, 2025, 8:51 PM EDT
Iran's supreme leader indicates attacks on Israel will not stop: 'Punishment continues'
In an early morning message local time, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said the "punishment" of Israel will continue.
Khamenei did not mention the United States or President Donald Trump in his statement.
"The Zionist enemy has made a grave mistake, committed a great crime; it must be punished and is being punished; it is being punished right now," Khamenei wrote.