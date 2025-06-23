Live

Israel-Iran live updates: Iran's Khamenei says 'punishment' of Israel will continue

Israel, the ayatollah said, "has made a grave mistake."

ByDavid Brennan
Last Updated: June 23, 2025, 2:05 AM EDT

The United States struck three nuclear sites in Iran on Saturday, President Donald Trump announced.

B-2 bombers dropped a number of Massive Ordnance Penetrator bombs -- known as "bunker busters" -- during the U.S. mission over Iran, U.S. officials said.

Trump on Sunday said that "Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran," though Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine said a full battle damage assessment is still pending.

Latest headlines:

Here's how the news is developing.
Jun 22, 2025, 11:29 PM EDT

'Bullseye': Trump says damage to Iran nuclear sites is 'far below ground level'

President Donald Trump took to his social media platform on Sunday night to further detail the U.S. strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities.

"Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran, as shown by satellite images. Obliteration is an accurate term!" the president wrote on Truth Social.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows damage at the Fordo enrichment facility in Iran after U.S. strikes, June 22, 2025.
Satellite image 2025 Maxar Technologies

Several B-2 bombers were used in strikes on three of Iran's nuclear facilities -- Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan. More than 125 aircraft participated in the mission, including seven B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, according to U.S. officials.

Trump did not mention which location he was specifically referring to, but said, "The white structure shown is deeply imbedded into the rock, with even its roof well below ground level, and completely shielded from flame."

"The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!" Trump added of the strikes.

-ABC News' Michelle Stoddart

Jun 22, 2025, 8:51 PM EDT

Iran's supreme leader indicates attacks on Israel will not stop: 'Punishment continues'

In an early morning message local time, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said the "punishment" of Israel will continue.

Khamenei did not mention the United States or President Donald Trump in his statement.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei addresses the nation in a state television broadcast on June 18, 2025 in Tehran, Iran.
Office of the Supreme Leader of Iran via Getty Images

"The Zionist enemy has made a grave mistake, committed a great crime; it must be punished and is being punished; it is being punished right now," Khamenei wrote.

-ABC News' Will Gretsky

Jun 22, 2025, 6:37 PM EDT

State Department issues 'worldwide caution' alert amid Middle East conflict

The State Department has issued a new worldwide caution alert prompted by the conflict between Israel and Iran, saying there is "potential for demonstrations against U.S. citizens and interests abroad."

“The conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East.  There is the potential for demonstrations against U.S. citizens and interests abroad. The Department of State advises U.S. citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution,” the alert reads.

President Donald Trump addresses the nation, alongside Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth from the White House in Washington, June 21, 2025.
Carlos Barria/Reuters

Earlier this month, the State Department issued a regional alert related to the conflict, advising Americans in North Africa and the Middle East to exercise increased caution.

In October 2023, the U.S. issued a similar worldwide caution alert stemming from the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel and ensuing military campaign in Gaza.

-ABC News' Shannon Kingston

Sponsored Content by Taboola