Israel-Iran live updates: Trump says he is not 'talking to' Iran

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a post to X Monday that he spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to urge Tehran to "return to the negotiating table."

France's President Emmanuel Macron holds a press conference at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, on June 26, 2025. Nicolas Tucat/AFP via Getty Images

Among the French leader's messages were for Iran to "respect for the ceasefire, to help restore peace in the region," Macron wrote.

Macron also said he urged "a return to the negotiating table to address ballistic and nuclear issues," plus for Iran to uphold its commitments under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty "and the swift resumption of the IAEA's work in Iran to ensure full transparency."