Israel-Iran live updates: Trump says he is not 'talking to' Iran

Trump last week raised the prospect of renewed nuclear talks with Tehran.

ByDavid Brennan
Last Updated: June 30, 2025, 5:44 AM EDT

President Donald Trump said early Monday he is "not offering Iran anything" despite suggesting new nuclear talks with Tehran, following a ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel agreed last week after an intense 12-day conflict.

Through last week, the president and his administration continued to push back on an early intelligence report suggesting that the U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities may have only set Tehran's nuclear program back by months.

18 minutes ago

Macron presses Iran to greenlight nuclear inspectors

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a post to X Monday that he spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to urge Tehran to "return to the negotiating table."

France's President Emmanuel Macron holds a press conference at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, on June 26, 2025.
Nicolas Tucat/AFP via Getty Images

Among the French leader's messages were for Iran to "respect for the ceasefire, to help restore peace in the region," Macron wrote.

Macron also said he urged "a return to the negotiating table to address ballistic and nuclear issues," plus for Iran to uphold its commitments under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty "and the swift resumption of the IAEA's work in Iran to ensure full transparency."

34 minutes ago

Trump says he is not 'talking to' Iran

President Donald Trump on Monday pushed back on suggestions by Democratic Sen. Chris Coons that the White House is considering sanctions relief for Iran as part of renewed nuclear negotiations.

A person views the destruction of a residential property on June 29, 2025, in northern Tehran, Iran, after it was hit during an Israeli airstrike.
Majid Saeedi/Getty Images

"Tell phony Democrat Senator Chris Coons that I am not offering Iran ANYTHING, unlike Obama, who paid them $Billions under the stupid 'road to a Nuclear Weapon JCPOA (which would now be expired!), nor am I even talking to them since we totally OBLITERATED their Nuclear Facilities," Trump wrote on social media.

Coons spoke to Fox News on Sunday and referenced reports suggesting Trump "is now moving towards negotiation and offering Iran a deal that looks somewhat similar to the Iran deal that was offered by Obama. Tens of billions of dollars of incentives and reduced sanctions in exchange for abandoning their nuclear program."

Jun 29, 2025, 6:32 AM EDT

Top Israeli official to travel to Washington on Monday

Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer -- a top adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu -- will arrive in Washington, D.C. on Monday for talks with President Donald Trump's administration, an Israeli official told ABC News.

Dermer's visit is expected to include discussions on the war in the Gaza Strip, the recent conflict with Iran and Netanyahu's planned visit to the White House next month.

-ABC News' Jordana Miller and Victoria Beaule

