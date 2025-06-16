Live

Israel-Iran live updates: Israel claims 'full' aerial control over Tehran

Iranian ballistic missiles hit central Israel again on Sunday night.

ByDavid Brennan
Last Updated: June 16, 2025, 12:46 PM EDT

Aerial attacks between Israel and Iran continued overnight into Monday, marking a fourth day of strikes following Israel's Friday attack. That surprise operation hit at the heart of Iran's nuclear program, striking key facilities and killing several nuclear scientists as well as high-ranking military leaders, according to Israeli officials.

The U.S. did not provide any military assistance or have any involvement in Israel's Friday strike, a U.S. official told ABC News. President Donald Trump told ABC News on Sunday, "It's possible we could get involved."

6 minutes ago

Netanyahu tells ABC he's not ruling out taking out Iran's supreme leader

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told ABC News on Monday that targeting Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei would end, not escalate, the ongoing fight between Israel and Iran that erupted late last week.

When asked by ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl about reports from ABC News and other outlets that President Donald Trump rejected an Israeli plan to assassinate Iran's supreme leader, concerned that it would escalate the conflict, Netanyahu said, "It's not going to escalate the conflict, it's going to end the conflict."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with ABC News, June 16, 2025.
ABC News

"We've had half a century of conflict spread by this regime that terrorizes everyone in the Middle East; has bombed the Aramco oil fields in Saudi Arabia; is spreading terrorism and subversion and sabotage everywhere," Netanyahu said. "The 'forever war' is what Iran wants, and they're bringing us to the brink of nuclear war. In fact, what Israel is doing is preventing this, bringing an end to this aggression, and we can only do so by standing up to the forces of evil."

1 hour and 41 minutes ago

State Department issues 'do not travel' warning for Israel

The State Department on Monday upgraded its Israel, West Bank and Gaza travel advisory to a Level 4 "do not travel" warning.

The warning comes shortly after the State Department authorized the voluntary departure of family members and nonemergency U.S. government employees "due to the volatile and unpredictable security situation in the region," the alert said.

1 hour and 51 minutes ago

8 killed in Israel by overnight Iranian attacks

The death toll in Israel from Sunday night's Iranian ballistic missile strikes rose to eight people as of Monday, authorities said, as recovery efforts at impact sites continue.

Israeli rescuers search through the rubble at the site of an Iranian missile strike in Bnei Brak, east of Tel Aviv, on June 16, 2025.
Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty Images

At least 24 people have now been killed in Israel since the country launched its surprise attack on Iran on Friday, according to the latest figures released by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Monday.

At least 224 people have been killed in Iran by Israeli strikes, Netanyahu's office said on Monday.

-ABC News' Jordana Miller

2 hours and 35 minutes ago

IDF orders evacuation of part of Tehran

The Israel Defense Forces issued a warning to residents in District 3 of Tehran to "immediately leave" ahead of planned strikes there.

"In the coming hours, the Israeli army will take action in this area to attack the Iranian regime's military infrastructure, just as it has done in recent days around Tehran," a post to the IDF's Farsi-language X account read.

-ABC News' Jordana Miller, Dada Jovanovic and Ellie Kaufman

