Live

Israel-Iran live updates: Israel claims 'full' aerial control over Tehran

Iranian ballistic missiles hit central Israel again on Sunday night.

ByDavid Brennan
Last Updated: June 16, 2025, 7:01 AM EDT

Aerial attacks between Israel and Iran continued overnight into Monday, marking a fourth day of strikes following Israel's Friday attack. That surprise operation hit at the heart of Iran's nuclear program, striking key facilities and killing several nuclear scientists as well as high-ranking military leaders, according to Israeli officials.

The U.S. did not provide any military assistance or have any involvement in Israel's Friday strike, a U.S. official told ABC News. President Donald Trump told ABC News on Sunday, "It's possible we could get involved."

Latest headlines:

Here's how the news is developing.
11 minutes ago

IDF says it killed 4 senior Iranian intelligence officials

The Israel Defense Forces said in a Monday statement that it killed four senior Iranian intelligence officials in an airstrike in Tehran.

Smoke rises following what Iran says was an Israeli attack on Sharan Oil depot in Tehran, Iran, on June 16, 2025.
Majid Asgaripour/via Reuters

The IDF said the four officials were killed after an Israeli Air Force strike targeted a "structure in Tehran where several senior officials from Iranian intelligence" were located.

"In the strike, the Head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Organization and his deputy, as well as the Head of the Quds Force Intelligence Department and his deputy, were all eliminated," the IDF said.

-ABC News' Jordana Miller and Ellie Kaufman

25 minutes ago

IAEA monitoring Iranian nuclear sites 'very carefully'

The International Atomic Energy Agency is monitoring the situation in Iran "very carefully," the body's Director General Rafael Grossi told the IAEA's board of governors on Monday.

The IAEA is watching Iran's nuclear facilities and the level of radiation "through constant communication with Iranian authorities," Rossi said in a statement published on the IAEA website.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Natanz nuclear enrichment facility, where multiple buildings were destroyed from recent Israeli airstrikes, southeast of Tehran, Iran, on June 14, 2025.
AP

The agency, he added, is ready to respond to an emergency within an hour and will remain present in Iran. Grossi said he is in touch with inspectors on the ground and "stands ready to travel immediately."

Grossi also provided a status update on Iran's three key nuclear facilities -- the fuel enrichment plants at Natanz and Fordow plus the Isfahan nuclear site.

Grossis said there had been no additional damage at Natanz since Israel's opening strikes on Friday, which destroyed the above-ground part of the pilot fuel enrichment plant and electrical infrastructure.

The level of radioactivity remains unchanged and at normal levels outside the Natanz site, but within the facility "there is both radiological and chemical contamination," Grossi said.

Grossi reported that four buildings had been damaged at Isfahan, but that off-site radiation levels remained unchanged.

The IAEA chief said there was no damage at Fordow.

-ABC News' Charlotte Gardiner

45 minutes ago

Israeli military claims 'full' aerial control over Tehran

The Israeli military said Monday it had achieved "full aerial operational control above Tehran."

Smoke billows for the second day from the Shahran oil depot, northwest of Tehran, on June 16, 2025.
AFP via Getty Images

Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin also said that the Israeli military had destroyed one third of Iran's surface-to-surface missile launchers, which Tehran has been using to fire ballistic missiles toward Israel.

-ABC News' Dana Savir, Jordana Miller and Ellie Kaufman

1 hour and 43 minutes ago

5 killed in Israel by overnight Iranian attacks

The death toll in Israel from Sunday night's Iranian ballistic missile strikes rose to five people as of Monday morning, authorities said, as recovery efforts at impact sites continue.

Israeli rescuers search through the rubble at the site of an Iranian missile strike in Bnei Brak, east of Tel Aviv, on June 16, 2025.
Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty Images

At least 24 people have now been killed in Israel since the country launched its surprise attack on Iran on Friday, according to the latest figures released by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Monday.

At least 224 people have been killed in Iran by Israeli strikes, Netanyahu's office said on Monday.

-ABC News' Jordana Miller

