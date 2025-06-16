Israel-Iran live updates: Israel claims 'full' aerial control over Tehran

The International Atomic Energy Agency is monitoring the situation in Iran "very carefully," the body's Director General Rafael Grossi told the IAEA's board of governors on Monday.

The IAEA is watching Iran's nuclear facilities and the level of radiation "through constant communication with Iranian authorities," Rossi said in a statement published on the IAEA website.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Natanz nuclear enrichment facility, where multiple buildings were destroyed from recent Israeli airstrikes, southeast of Tehran, Iran, on June 14, 2025. AP

The agency, he added, is ready to respond to an emergency within an hour and will remain present in Iran. Grossi said he is in touch with inspectors on the ground and "stands ready to travel immediately."

Grossi also provided a status update on Iran's three key nuclear facilities -- the fuel enrichment plants at Natanz and Fordow plus the Isfahan nuclear site.

Grossis said there had been no additional damage at Natanz since Israel's opening strikes on Friday, which destroyed the above-ground part of the pilot fuel enrichment plant and electrical infrastructure.

The level of radioactivity remains unchanged and at normal levels outside the Natanz site, but within the facility "there is both radiological and chemical contamination," Grossi said.

Grossi reported that four buildings had been damaged at Isfahan, but that off-site radiation levels remained unchanged.

The IAEA chief said there was no damage at Fordow.

-ABC News' Charlotte Gardiner