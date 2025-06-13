Live

Israel strike live updates: Israel launches dozens of strikes in Iran, IDF says

Israel hit Iran's nuclear program in the strikes, IDF said.

Last Updated: June 12, 2025, 9:37 PM EDT

Early Friday morning, local time, Israel launched what it is calling a "preemptive strike" against Iran and declared a state of emergency, according to Defense Minister Israel Katz.

"Following the State of Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future," Katz said in a statement.

Air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv following the announcement.

The U.S. did not provide any assistance or have any involvement in the Israeli strike, a U.S. official told ABC News.

10 minutes ago

Top Armed Services Democrat calls Israel strike a 'reckless escalation'

Sen. Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, called Israel’s strike on Iran a "reckless escalation that risks igniting regional violence."

"While tensions between Israel and Iran are real and complex, military aggression of this scale is never the answer," Reed said in a statement Thursday night.

Reed called on President Donald Trump to be "crystal clear with the American people and the international community in charting a way forward."

"The world cannot afford more devastating conflict born of short-sighted violence," he said.

-ABC News' Allie Pecorin

23 minutes ago

Israel estimates Iran has enough enriched material for several nuclear bombs

The IDF said the operation, titled "Rising Lion," comes after intelligence identified that Iran has "significantly advanced towards obtaining a nuclear weapon," alleging this capability would allow them to act against Israel.

Israel estimates Iran now has enough enriched material for several nuclear bombs, the IDF and an Israeli official familiar with the operation told ABC News.

36 minutes ago

US 'not involved in strikes against Iran,' Rubio says

After Israel launched what it called a "preemptive strike" against Iran, Sec. of State Marco Rubio released a statement saying, "Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region."

Rubio said the U.S. was advised by Israel that "they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense."

"President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners. Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel,” Rubio's statement continued.

35 minutes ago

Israel said it has launched a series of strikes against Iran

Israel said it has launched a series of strikes against Iran that included dozens of military targets, including the country's nuclear program, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Defense Minister Israel Katz described the strikes as "preemptive" and declared a state of emergency.

