Israel strike live updates: Israel launches dozens of strikes in Iran, IDF says

Israel hit Iran's nuclear program in the strikes, IDF said.

Smoke rises after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, June 13, 2025.

Early Friday morning, local time, Israel launched what it is calling a "preemptive strike" against Iran and declared a state of emergency, according to Defense Minister Israel Katz.

"Following the State of Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future," Katz said in a statement.

Air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv following the announcement.

The U.S. did not provide any assistance or have any involvement in the Israeli strike, a U.S. official told ABC News.