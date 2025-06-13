Israel strike live updates: Israel launches dozens of strikes in Iran, IDF says

Top Armed Services Democrat calls Israel strike a 'reckless escalation'
Sen. Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, called Israel’s strike on Iran a "reckless escalation that risks igniting regional violence."
"While tensions between Israel and Iran are real and complex, military aggression of this scale is never the answer," Reed said in a statement Thursday night.
Reed called on President Donald Trump to be "crystal clear with the American people and the international community in charting a way forward."
"The world cannot afford more devastating conflict born of short-sighted violence," he said.
-ABC News' Allie Pecorin