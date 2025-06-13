Live

Israel strike live updates: Israel launches dozens of strikes in Iran, IDF says

Israel hit Iran's nuclear program in the strikes, IDF said.

ByRiley Hoffman and Leah Sarnoff
Last Updated: June 12, 2025, 10:14 PM EDT

Early Friday morning, local time, Israel launched dozens of strikes against Iran and declared a state of emergency, according to Defense Minister Israel Katz.

"Following the State of Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future," Katz said in a statement.

Air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv following the announcement.

The U.S. did not provide any assistance or have any involvement in the Israeli strike, a U.S. official told ABC News.

Key Headlines

Here's how the news is developing.
16 minutes ago

US Embassy in Israel issues shelter in place

Following Israel's series of strikes on Iran, the U.S. Embassy in Israel has directed all American government employees and their family members to shelter in place until further notice.

"The U.S. Embassy reminds U.S. citizens of the continued need for caution and increased personal security awareness – including knowing the location of the nearest shelter in the event of a red alert as security incidents, including mortar, rocket, and missile fire, and unmanned aircraft system (UAS) intrusions, often take place without any warning," the embassy said in a statement, adding, "The security environment is complex and can change quickly."

20 minutes ago

Iranian General Staff, senior nuclear scientists likely killed in strikes: Israeli official

A senior Israeli security official told ABC News that the Iranian General Staff and senior nuclear scientists were likely killed in the first of the series of Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear targets.

"There is a growing likelihood that the Iranian General Staff, including the Iranian Chief of Staff, and senior nuclear scientists were eliminated in the opening blow," the official said.

-ABC News' Dana Hughes

27 minutes ago

Trump to meet with national security team Friday

The president’s schedule released by the White House late Thursday showed that he would meet with the National Security Council in the Situation Room at 11 a.m.

As of now, the meeting is not open to cameras or reporters.

29 minutes ago

US State Department forming task force on possibly evacuating Americans

The State Department has launched a Middle East task force focused on potentially evacuating American citizens from the region, two department officials told ABC News.

“The Department continuously plans for a wide range of situations for regions with heightened tensions,” one official said.

-ABC News’ Shannon Kingston

Related Topics

Sponsored Content by Taboola