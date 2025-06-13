Israel strike live updates: Israel launches dozens of strikes in Iran, IDF says

US Embassy in Israel issues shelter in place
Following Israel's series of strikes on Iran, the U.S. Embassy in Israel has directed all American government employees and their family members to shelter in place until further notice.
"The U.S. Embassy reminds U.S. citizens of the continued need for caution and increased personal security awareness – including knowing the location of the nearest shelter in the event of a red alert as security incidents, including mortar, rocket, and missile fire, and unmanned aircraft system (UAS) intrusions, often take place without any warning," the embassy said in a statement, adding, "The security environment is complex and can change quickly."