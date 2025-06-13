Israel hit Iran's nuclear program in the strikes, IDF said.

Israel strike live updates: Israel launches dozens of strikes in Iran, IDF says

Smoke billows from a site targeted by an Israeli strike on the Iranian capital Tehran, June 13, 2025.

Smoke billows from a site targeted by an Israeli strike on the Iranian capital Tehran, June 13, 2025.

Smoke billows from a site targeted by an Israeli strike on the Iranian capital Tehran, June 13, 2025.

Smoke billows from a site targeted by an Israeli strike on the Iranian capital Tehran, June 13, 2025.

Early Friday morning, local time, Israel launched dozens of strikes against Iran and declared a state of emergency, according to Defense Minister Israel Katz.

"Following the State of Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future," Katz said in a statement.

Air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv following the announcement.

The U.S. did not provide any assistance or have any involvement in the Israeli strike, a U.S. official told ABC News.