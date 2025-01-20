Middle East live updates: 10,000 bodies may be under Gaza rubble, Civil Defense says

The Palestinian Civil Defense in Gaza said there could be as many as 10,000 bodies buried under rubble all across the strip, as many displaced Gazans try to return to their homes under a nascent ceasefire agreement.

The Civil Defense said in a post to Telegram that 10,000 missing people are believed to be "under the rubble of destroyed homes, buildings and facilities." They are not counted in the 38,300 fatalities listed by the Civil Defense since Oct. 7, 2023.

People walk past the rubble of collapsed buildings along Saftawi Street in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on Jan. 20, 2025. Omar Al-qattaa/AFP via Getty Images

The Gaza Ministry of Health -- which has separately tracked deaths during the conflict -- said on Sunday that 46,913 people had been killed in the Hamas-run territory during the war with Israel.

The Civil Defense said Israeli forces prevented its crews from accessing large areas of the strip during the fighting, "where there are hundreds of bodies" that have not yet been recovered.

The Civil Defense called for the entry of foreign rescue workers "to support us in carrying out our duty to deal with the catastrophic reality left behind by the war, which exceeds the capacity of the civil defense apparatus in the Gaza Strip."

The organization called on Gazans to assist rescuers "with all necessary capabilities, including rescue, firefighting, and ambulance vehicles and equipment, as well as heavy machinery and equipment that will help us retrieve the bodies of martyrs from under the rubble of thousands of destroyed buildings and homes."