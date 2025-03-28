Live

Myanmar-Thailand earthquake live updates: More than 100 dead, 700 injured in Myanmar

Dramatic videos show buildings collapsing and swaying in Thailand.

ByMark Osborne and Jon Haworth
Last Updated: March 28, 2025, 11:09 AM EDT

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake rattled much of Southeast Asia on Friday, flattening skyscrapers and leaving more than 100 people dead and dozens missing from Myanmar to Thailand.

Even Bangkok, some 600 miles away from the epicenter in Mandalay, Myanmar, the country's second-largest city, felt widespread shaking and saw significant damage from the quake -- including the total collapse of a skyscraper under construction.

9 minutes ago

144 dead, more than 700 injured in Myanmar

At least 144 people have died in Myanmar, according to the first official death toll released by the military government.

Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, who has led Myanmar since 2021, said 96 people have died in the Naypyidaw Council Territory, 18 in Sagaing and 30 in Kyaukse. There have also been at least 732 injuries in the country.

People inspect the debris of a collapsed building in Mandalay on March 28, 2025, after an earthquake.
Str/AFP via Getty Images

"Casualties are expected to rise," he said. "Buildings have collapsed in several areas, and rescue operations are underway. I have personally visited some affected sites to assess the situation. I would like to call upon everyone to join hands and support the ongoing rescue missions.

He said a state of emergency has been declared and he has requested international assistance, a rarity for the turbulent country.

52 minutes ago

Pope sends condolences

Pope Francis, recently released from the hospital following a battle with bilateral pneumonia, sent his condolences to those killed and injured in the earthquake.

Pope Francis appears at a window of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Sunday, March 23, 2025, where he has been treated for bronchitis and bilateral pneumonia since Feb. 14.
Domenico Stinellis/AP, FILE

"Deeply saddened by the loss of life and widespread devastation caused by the earthquake in Southeast Asia, especially in Myanmar and Thailand, his Holiness Pope Francis offers heartfelt prayers for the souls of the deceased and the assurance of his spiritual closeness to all affected by this tragedy," Cardinal Pietro Parolin said in a telegram.

"His holiness likewise prays that the emergency personnel will be sustained in their care of the injured and displaced by the divine gifts of fortitude and perseverance," it concluded.

Workers embrace near a site of a collapsed building after the tremors of a strong earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar. 28, 2025.
Ann Wang/Reuters

-ABC News' Phoebe Natanson

1 hour and 8 minutes ago

Journalist in Bangkok describes shaking hotel

Marisa Abel, a journalist based in New York, who is vacationing in Bangkok, told ABC News she just got to her hotel, and was napping, when the 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit.

"I woke up, everything was moving. So I woke up my partner and said, 'Hey, it's an earthquake.'"

She said the motion of the earthquake was like being on a boat, and said she had to walk down 15 flights of stairs to the street below to get to safety. Hotel guests were directed to a park nearby, she said.

"I didn't panic, but I was terrified," Abel said. "The people in the hotel was really, really helpful. So they're making us like to feel safe. ... This area I was in, nobody was panicking, but, like, people was really concerned."

-ABC News' George Suarez and Othon Leyva

1 hour and 24 minutes ago

3 dead, 68 injured in skyscraper collapse

At least three people were killed and 68 injured when a skyscraper that was under construction collapsed in Bangkok, according to Thailand’s National Institute of Emergency Medicine.

Officials said there were approximately 320 construction workers on site when the building in Bangkok collapsed and 70 people are currently missing, according to a statement published on social media. Approximately 20 workers are still trapped in the elevator shaft with the number of deaths expected to climb, the National Institute of Emergency Medicine added.

Workers run away from a building as it collapses at a construction site following an earthquake, in Bangkok, Mar. 28, 2025.
Khon Su Na/AFP via Getty Images
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar. 28, 2025.
Rungroj Yongrit/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

