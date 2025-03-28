Myanmar-Thailand earthquake live updates: More than 100 dead, 700 injured in Myanmar

At least 144 people have died in Myanmar, according to the first official death toll released by the military government.

Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, who has led Myanmar since 2021, said 96 people have died in the Naypyidaw Council Territory, 18 in Sagaing and 30 in Kyaukse. There have also been at least 732 injuries in the country.

People inspect the debris of a collapsed building in Mandalay on March 28, 2025, after an earthquake. Str/AFP via Getty Images

"Casualties are expected to rise," he said. "Buildings have collapsed in several areas, and rescue operations are underway. I have personally visited some affected sites to assess the situation. I would like to call upon everyone to join hands and support the ongoing rescue missions.

He said a state of emergency has been declared and he has requested international assistance, a rarity for the turbulent country.