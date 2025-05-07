Papal conclave live updates: Cardinals gather at Vatican to elect next pope

What to expect as cardinals gather for conclave
Hundreds of Catholic cardinals -- of whom 133 will be voting -- have gathered at the Vatican to begin the process of electing the next pope on Wednesday.
The cardinals will first attend a mass at St. Peter's Basilica at 10 a.m. local time (4 a.m. ET).
The 133 voting cardinals will then enter the Pauline Chapel at around 4:15 p.m., from which they will proceed to the Sistine Chapel to take their oaths at approximately 4:30 p.m.
The master of ceremony will then oversee the official start of the conclave at approximately 5 p.m.
-ABC News' Phoebe Natanson and Joe Simonetti