Pope Francis funeral updates: Services for pontiff set to get underway soon

Francis died on April 26 at 88 years old.

ByKevin Shalvey and Jon Haworth
Last Updated: April 25, 2025, 11:26 PM EDT

Pope Francis, the 266th pope of the Roman Catholic Church, will be buried Saturday at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major after dying one week ago at 88 years old.

Francis, who took his name after Saint Francis of Assisi, was known for his outreach to the poor and those in poverty and that will be reflected in his minimalist burial at Saint Mary Major. He is the first pope to be buried outside the Vatican in over a century and the first to be buried at Santa Maria Maggiore in more than 300 years.

ABC News Live streaming coverage of the funeral will begin on Saturday at 3:30 a.m. ET, while it will also air on local ABC stations and streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Apr 25, 2025, 11:27 PM EDT

Immigration advocate nun makes journey to Pope Francis' funeral

A Texas nun who advocates for immigrants is making an unexpected journey to Rome for Pope Francis' funeral a decade after the pontiff singled her out for praise during a 2015 ABC News event.

Sister Norma Pimentel has been the face of immigrant advocacy in South Texas for more than a decade, overseeing the Rio Grande Valley in her role as executive director of Catholic Charities.

Sister Norma Pimental is shown during an interview with ABC News.
ABC News

Speaking to ABC News on Thursday, Pimentel recalled her work with migrant families in 2014 when she helped Border Patrol respond to large groups of families arriving in poor conditions, mostly from El Salvador. She highlighted the community's response at Sacred Heart Parish Hall and discussed the impact of Pope Francis' support.

"I visited Rome and wrote him letters and he sent a video message," Pimentel told ABC News. "After that, I was invited to the Vatican a couple of times to speak and I met the Holy Father as well."

-ABC News' Mireya Villarreal, James Scholz and Doc Louallen

Apr 25, 2025, 11:26 PM EDT

Trump, Biden among prominent US politicians attending the funeral

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will be in attendance at the funeral, departing for Rome on Friday morning.

Trump is only the second sitting president to attend a pope's funeral, following George W. Bush's attendance at John Paul II's funeral in 2005. Former President Bill Clinton also attended that funeral.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to board Air Force One for a trip to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, April 25, 2025, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
Evan Vucci/AP

Joe Biden will also attend Saturday's funeral for Francis. He is only the second Catholic president ever and a great admirer of Pope Francis, whom he met twice as sitting president: in October 2021 and June 2024. Former first lady Jill Biden will also attend.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, also a Catholic, will attend the funeral as will former Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

