Pope Francis funeral updates: Services for pontiff set to get underway soon

The casket of Pope Francis is being sealed at St. Peter's Basilica, ahead of his funeral at the Vatican, April 25, 2025.

Pope Francis, the 266th pope of the Roman Catholic Church, will be buried Saturday at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major after dying one week ago at 88 years old.

Francis, who took his name after Saint Francis of Assisi, was known for his outreach to the poor and those in poverty and that will be reflected in his minimalist burial at Saint Mary Major. He is the first pope to be buried outside the Vatican in over a century and the first to be buried at Santa Maria Maggiore in more than 300 years.

