Pope Francis live updates: Leader of the Catholic Church dies at 88, Vatican confirms

Cardinal Dolan on Pope Francis: 'Praise almighty god, for the gift that he was'

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York, spoke on Monday about Pope Francis' stewardship and how his death after Easter was "providential."

"Praise almighty god, for the gift that he was, to the church, the world, to us," Dolan said during a morning mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan.

Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan walks to talk to the media after holding morning mass after the death of Pope Francis was announced by the Vatican, at St Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan, New York City, April 21, 2025. Adam Gray/Reuters

Dolan noted that in the pope's final months he could barely move, but that was when he became the most eloquent by continuing to spread the word of the gospel and "allowing us to watch him die."

The cardinal also released a full statement, saying, "I join with people all over the world, not only Catholics, but people of all faiths or none at all, in mourning the passing of our beloved Pope Francis this morning. How appropriate that his last public appearance was on Easter Sunday as we celebrated the joy of the resurrection of Jesus whom Pope Francis loved so deeply and so well, and right after our Jewish brothers and sisters, for whom Pope Francis had such great love, concluded their celebration of Passover.

"I was honored to participate in the conclave that elected Pope Francis in 2013, and to have welcomed him here to New York in 2015. He touched us all with his simplicity, with his heart of a humble servant. Trusting in the tender and infinite mercy of Jesus, we pray that he is, even now, enjoying his eternal reward in heaven.

"Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.

"May his soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, rest in peace."

