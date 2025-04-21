Pope Francis live updates: Leader of the Catholic Church dies at 88, Vatican confirms

Pope Francis, whose time as head of the Catholic Church was noted for humility and outreach efforts to people of disparate backgrounds and faiths, has died at 88, the Vatican has confirmed.
Francis' death on Monday comes after a series of worsening health problems, including a respiratory crisis that left him in critical condition in recent months. The Argentinian national was known as Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the archbishop of Buenos Aires, when he was elected the Catholic Church's 266th supreme pontiff -- and the first ever from Latin America -- on March 13, 2013, replacing the retiring Pope Benedict XVI.
Apr 21, 6:05 am
Pope Francis, everyman leader of the Roman Catholic Church, dies at 88
"At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church," Cardinal Kevin Farrell said on Monday.
Pope Francis was hospitalized for just over five weeks beginning in February 2025 to address what the Vatican initially said was a respiratory tract infection, for which he began receiving treatment. Four days after his hospitalization, the Vatican revealed that Francis had been diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.
President Donald Trump issued a brief statement about Pope Francis' death on his Truth Social platform on Monday.
"Rest in Peace Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!" Trump said.
1:17
-ABC News' Justin Gomez
32 minutes ago
Cardinal Dolan on Pope Francis: 'Praise almighty god, for the gift that he was'
Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York, spoke on Monday about Pope Francis' stewardship and how his death after Easter was "providential."
"Praise almighty god, for the gift that he was, to the church, the world, to us," Dolan said during a morning mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan.
Dolan noted that in the pope's final months he could barely move, but that was when he became the most eloquent by continuing to spread the word of the gospel and "allowing us to watch him die."
The cardinal also released a full statement, saying, "I join with people all over the world, not only Catholics, but people of all faiths or none at all, in mourning the passing of our beloved Pope Francis this morning. How appropriate that his last public appearance was on Easter Sunday as we celebrated the joy of the resurrection of Jesus whom Pope Francis loved so deeply and so well, and right after our Jewish brothers and sisters, for whom Pope Francis had such great love, concluded their celebration of Passover.
"I was honored to participate in the conclave that elected Pope Francis in 2013, and to have welcomed him here to New York in 2015. He touched us all with his simplicity, with his heart of a humble servant. Trusting in the tender and infinite mercy of Jesus, we pray that he is, even now, enjoying his eternal reward in heaven.
"Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.
"May his soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, rest in peace."
-ABC News' Trevor Ault and Ahmad Hemingway
1 hour and 19 minutes ago
White House shares photos of Trump, Vance with pope
The White House on Monday issued a short statement, saying, “Rest in Peace, Pope Francis,” alongside photos of the pontiff meeting President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
Trump met with Francis and the Vatican’s secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, on May 24, 2017, in Vatican City, according to the U.S. State Department.
Vance had a brief audience with the pope at the Vatican on Sunday, moments before Francis’ public appearance on the balcony on the facade of St. Peter's Basilica.
1 hour and 32 minutes ago
Francis remembered for 'humility and spiritual courage'
Pope Francis will be remembered as "a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage," India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday, as tributes for the pontiff continued.
"From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden," Modi's statement read in part.
He added, "For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope. I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God's embrace."
The president of Kenya, William Samoei Ruto, said the pontiff had "exemplified servant leadership through his humility."
He added, "We join the Catholic Church and the global Christian community in mourning the passing of Pope Francis. This is a big loss to the Catholic faithful and the Christian world. Pope Francis will be remembered for a life dedicated to serving the Lord, the Church, and humanity."
Prime Minster Keir Starmer of the United Kingdom echoed those thoughts, praising Francis' "tireless efforts to promote a world that is fairer for all will leave a lasting legacy."
"Deeply saddened to hear of the death of His Holiness Pope Francis," Starmer said in a statement released by his office. "His tireless efforts to promote a world that is fairer for all will leave a lasting legacy. On behalf of the people of the United Kingdom, I share my sincerest condolences to the whole Catholic Church."
And in Germany, the current and incoming chancellors released statements.
Olaf Scholz, the current leader, said: "With the death of Pope Francis, the Catholic Church and the world lose an advocate for the weak, a reconciling and a warm-hearted person. I greatly appreciated his clear view of the challenges we face. My sympathies go out to the religious community worldwide."
And Friedrich Merz, the incoming chancellor, said Francis will be remembered for "his tireless dedication to the weakest in society."
"The death of Pope Francis fills me with great sadness. Francis will be remembered for his tireless dedication to the weakest in society, for justice and reconciliation," Merz continued. "Humility and faith in God's mercy guided him. In doing so, the first Latin American on the Holy See touched people worldwide and across denominational boundaries. My thoughts are with the faithful around the world in these hours, who have lost their Holy Father. May he rest in peace."
-ABC News' Somayeh Malekian, Zoe Magee and Dragana Jovanovic