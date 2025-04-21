Pope Francis live updates: Leader of the Catholic Church dies at 88, Vatican confirms

Tributes to Pope Francis poured in on Monday, as presidents, prime ministers and other world leaders reacted to the news of his death.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Francis for wanting “Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest.”

"From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest. May it unite people with each other and with nature. May this hope continually revive beyond him,” Macron said in a statement in French. “My wife and I send our thoughts to all Catholics and to the grieving world."

Nuns stand in St. Peter's Square, after the death of Pope Francis was announced by the Vatican in a video statement, at the Vatican, April 21, 2025. Yara Nardi/Reuters

Israeli President Isaac Herzog hailed the pontiff’s "boundless compassion,” saying he sent his “deepest condolences to the Christian world.

“A man of deep faith and boundless compassion, he dedicated his life to uplifting the poor and calling for peace in a troubled world,” Herzog’s statement read in part.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said Francis’ "contagious smile captured millions of people’s hearts across the globe"

"Europe mourns the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. His contagious smile captured millions of people’s hearts across the globe,” he said. “‘The People’s Pope’ will be remembered for his love for life, hope for peace, compassion for equality & social justice. May he rest in peace."

Pope Francis appears on the central lodge of St. Peter's Basilica to bestow the Urbi et Orbi blessing at the end of the Easter mass presided over by Cardinal Angelo Comastri in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican Sunday, April 20, 2025. Gregorio Borgia/AP

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said Francis was "a leader who recognised the burning issues of our day and called attention to them” “and that he was “in every way a man of the people.”

“The global Catholic community bids farewell to a leader who recognised the burning issues of our day and called attention to them,” Schoof said. “With his sober way of life, acts of service and compassion, Pope Francis was a role model for many – Catholics and non-Catholics alike. We remember him with great respect."

-ABC News’ Somayeh Malekian