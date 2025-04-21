Pope Francis live updates: Leader of the Catholic Church dies at 88, Vatican confirms

Pope Francis, whose time as head of the Catholic Church was noted for humility and outreach efforts to people of disparate backgrounds and faiths, has died at 88, the Vatican has confirmed.
Francis' death on Monday comes after a series of worsening health problems, including a respiratory crisis that left him in critical condition in recent months. The Argentinian national was known as Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the archbishop of Buenos Aires, when he was elected the Catholic Church's 266th supreme pontiff -- and the first ever from Latin America -- on March 13, 2013, replacing the retiring Pope Benedict XVI.
"At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church," Cardinal Kevin Farrell said on Monday.
Pope Francis was hospitalized for just over five weeks beginning in February 2025 to address what the Vatican initially said was a respiratory tract infection, for which he began receiving treatment. Four days after his hospitalization, the Vatican revealed that Francis had been diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.
Britain's King Charles and his wife, Camilla, were "deeply saddened" to learn of the pope's death, the monarch said in a statement on Monday, weeks after the pair met with Francis on a state visit to Italy.
"His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others," Charles' Monday statement said in part.
He added, "His belief that care for Creation is an existential expression of faith in God resounded with so many across the world. Through his work and care for both people and planet, he profoundly touched the lives of so many."
Tributes to Francis pour in from world leaders
Tributes to Pope Francis poured in on Monday, as presidents, prime ministers and other world leaders reacted to the news of his death.
French President Emmanuel Macron said Francis for wanting “Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest.”
"From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest. May it unite people with each other and with nature. May this hope continually revive beyond him,” Macron said in a statement in French. “My wife and I send our thoughts to all Catholics and to the grieving world."
Israeli President Isaac Herzog hailed the pontiff’s "boundless compassion,” saying he sent his “deepest condolences to the Christian world.
“A man of deep faith and boundless compassion, he dedicated his life to uplifting the poor and calling for peace in a troubled world,” Herzog’s statement read in part.
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said Francis’ "contagious smile captured millions of people’s hearts across the globe"
"Europe mourns the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. His contagious smile captured millions of people’s hearts across the globe,” he said. “‘The People’s Pope’ will be remembered for his love for life, hope for peace, compassion for equality & social justice. May he rest in peace."
Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said Francis was "a leader who recognised the burning issues of our day and called attention to them” “and that he was “in every way a man of the people.”
“The global Catholic community bids farewell to a leader who recognised the burning issues of our day and called attention to them,” Schoof said. “With his sober way of life, acts of service and compassion, Pope Francis was a role model for many – Catholics and non-Catholics alike. We remember him with great respect."
Pope Francis’ death announced by Vatican
The death of Pope Francis, 88, was announced Monday by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who serves as camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church.
"Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis," Farrell said in a statement.
He continued: "At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church.
"He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized.
"With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."