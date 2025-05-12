Live

Pope Leo XIV live updates: Pope delivers anti-war message in Vatican prayers

Pope Leo XIV was elected as the Catholic Church's 267th leader on Thursday.

ByDavid Brennan
Last Updated: May 12, 2025, 4:57 AM EDT

The temporary chimney atop the Sistine Chapel released a plume of white smoke on Thursday evening local time, signaling that the 133 cardinals working inside had reached a two-thirds majority to elect a new pope for the Catholic Church.

American Cardinal Robert Prevost was shortly thereafter announced as the 267th pontiff. He chose the name Leo XIV, a senior cardinal deacon announced.

The 69-year-old Chicago native is the first American pope and is seen as a diplomat in the church.

On Sunday, the new pope called for an end to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

Latest headlines:

Here's how the news is developing.
May 11, 2025, 7:53 AM EDT

Pope calls for end to wars in Ukraine, Gaza

Addressing crowds in St. Peter's Square on Sunday, Pope Leo XIV noted the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and -- echoing his predecessor Pope Francis -- declared, "Never again war."

Pope Leo XIV waves during his first Reginal Caeli prayer from the main central loggia of St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, May 11, 2025.
Vatican Media/AFP via Getty Images

Leo urged an end to the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. "I carry in my heart the suffering of the beloved Ukrainian people," he said. "Let us do everything possible to reach a genuine, just and lasting peace as soon as possible. May all prisoners be freed and children be able to return to their families."

"I am deeply saddened by what is happening in the Gaza Strip," he added. "Let the fire cease immediately. Let humanitarian aid be provided to the exhausted civilian population and let all hostages be freed."

"On the other hand, I welcomed with satisfaction the announcement of the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, and I hope that through the upcoming negotiations we can soon reach a lasting agreement," Leo continued.

-ABC News' Phoebe Natanson

May 11, 2025, 6:48 AM EDT

Pope Leo XIV speaks to faithful

Pope Leo XIV addressed crowds at the Vatican on Sunday, asking those gathered to pray for the priesthood.

Pope Leo XIV delivers the Regina Caeli prayer from the main central loggia balcony of St. Peter's basilica in the Vatican, on May 11, 2025.
Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images

The new pope spoke to the crowd to give the Regina Caeli prayer. Police estimated that there were around 100,000 people in St. Peter's Square to watch Leo's address.

-ABC News’ Phoebe Natanson

May 10, 2025, 5:52 PM EDT

Leo prays at Francis' tomb

On his way back to the Vatican, Leo stopped by the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, and prayed before the tomb of Pope Francis, according to the Vatican press office.

He also prayed at the icon of the Virgin, Salus Populi Romani, that is the same icon Pope Francis used to visit before and after every foreign visit and in other occasions.

-ABC News' Phoebe Natanson

