Pope Leo XIV live updates: Pope delivers anti-war message in Vatican prayers

Pope calls for end to wars in Ukraine, Gaza
Addressing crowds in St. Peter's Square on Sunday, Pope Leo XIV noted the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and -- echoing his predecessor Pope Francis -- declared, "Never again war."
Leo urged an end to the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. "I carry in my heart the suffering of the beloved Ukrainian people," he said. "Let us do everything possible to reach a genuine, just and lasting peace as soon as possible. May all prisoners be freed and children be able to return to their families."
"I am deeply saddened by what is happening in the Gaza Strip," he added. "Let the fire cease immediately. Let humanitarian aid be provided to the exhausted civilian population and let all hostages be freed."
"On the other hand, I welcomed with satisfaction the announcement of the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, and I hope that through the upcoming negotiations we can soon reach a lasting agreement," Leo continued.
