Pope Leo XIV live updates: Pope delivers anti-war message in Vatican prayers

Pope Leo XIV was elected as the Catholic Church's 267th leader on Thursday.

Pope Leo XIV appears at the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica for his first Sunday blessing after his election, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, on May 11, 2025.

Pope Leo XIV appears at the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica for his first Sunday blessing after his election, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, on May 11, 2025.

Pope Leo XIV appears at the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica for his first Sunday blessing after his election, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, on May 11, 2025.

Pope Leo XIV appears at the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica for his first Sunday blessing after his election, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, on May 11, 2025.

Last Updated: May 12, 2025, 4:57 AM EDT

The temporary chimney atop the Sistine Chapel released a plume of white smoke on Thursday evening local time, signaling that the 133 cardinals working inside had reached a two-thirds majority to elect a new pope for the Catholic Church.

American Cardinal Robert Prevost was shortly thereafter announced as the 267th pontiff. He chose the name Leo XIV, a senior cardinal deacon announced.

The 69-year-old Chicago native is the first American pope and is seen as a diplomat in the church.

On Sunday, the new pope called for an end to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

Tune in to "The American Pope: Leo XIV," a special edition of "20/20," streaming now on Hulu and Disney+.