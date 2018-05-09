Meghan Markle waxwork unveiled at Madame Tussauds

The world-famous wax museum and London tourist attraction Madame Tussauds has unveiled a new waxwork depicting royal bride-to-be Meghan Markle.

The sculpture shows a smiling Markle wearing a copy of the green dress she wore during the couple's engagement interview with the BBC in November. The figure is also wearing a replica of Markle's engagement ring from Prince Harry.

She will be displayed next to Prince Harry's waxwork, which the Museum made to mark his 30th birthday in 2014 -- although it has been updated in recent years with the addition of a beard.

Madame Tussauds was founded by the wax sculptor Marie Tussaud in 1835. The Museum displays sculptures of notable public and historical figures, as well as celebrities and film characters.

The Markle figure joins not only Prince Harry but all members of the inner Royal Family, including the Queen and Prince Philip, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the late Princess Diana -- who stands alone.