Sudiksha Konanki was traveling with six other female students in Punta Cana.

Missing Univ. of Pittsburgh student believed to have died by drowning in Dominican Republic

Tourists enjoy the beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Tourists enjoy the beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Tourists enjoy the beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Tourists enjoy the beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

A University of Pittsburgh student who was reported missing after traveling to the Dominican Republic last week is believed to have died by drowning, officials confirmed to ABC News on Sunday.

The student has been identified as Sudiksha Konanki, a legal permanent resident of the United States and an Indian citizen. She was one of six female students traveling in Punta Cana, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

Konanki and one of the other students were Loudoun County, Virginia, residents, the sheriff's office said.

Three Dominican officials involved in the investigation told ABC News that Konanki was walking on the beach with six people on March 5 before she is believed to have drowned in the ocean.

Tourists enjoy the beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The Washington Post via Getty Im

At some point, most of the group went back to the hotel during the night, but one person stayed with her on the beach, according to a Dominican Republic investigative police report.

She and this person went for a swim and were caught by a big wave, the police report said.

The last time Konanki was seen on the beach on security camera footage was around 4:50 a.m. on March 6, according to the police report.