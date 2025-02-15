Mother, daughter die from injuries suffered in Munich car attack
At least 37 other people, including several children, were injured.
A 37-year-old mother and her 2-year-old daughter have died from injuries they sustained in the Munich car attack on Thursday.
They were from Munich and the mother was a city staff member, according to a spokesperson for the Bavarian State Office of Criminal Investigation .
At least 37 other people, including several children, were injured after a driver rammed a white Mini Cooper into a crowd during a Verdi trade union demonstration at the center of the city on Thursday morning, according to authorities.
The suspect -- a 24-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker residing in Munich on a valid residence permit -- acted alone and admitted during questioning to intentionally driving into the crowd, according to Senior Munich Public Prosecutor Gabriele Tillmann.
The suspect acted alone, with no concrete evidence of network ties or organizational planning, according to the prosecutor.
Authorities believe there is a religious motivation with signs of Islamist influence, but there have not been any confirmed ties to any extremist organizations, according to the prosecutor.