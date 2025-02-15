Mother, daughter die from injuries suffered in Munich car attack

At least 37 other people, including several children, were injured.

An elderly woman lays a flower at a makeshift memorial at the site of a recent car attack, on Feb. 15, 2025, in Munich, Germany.

A 37-year-old mother and her 2-year-old daughter have died from injuries they sustained in the Munich car attack on Thursday.

They were from Munich and the mother was a city staff member, according to a spokesperson for the Bavarian State Office of Criminal Investigation .

People place a candle in tribute to victims at the makeshift memorial set up at the scene where a car drove into a crowd in Munich, southern Germany, on Feb. 15, 2025. Michaela Stache/AFP via Getty Images

A damaged car sits at the crime scene after it was driven into a crowd in Munich, Germany, Feb. 13, 2025. Ronald Wittek/EPA via Shutterstock

At least 37 other people, including several children, were injured after a driver rammed a white Mini Cooper into a crowd during a Verdi trade union demonstration at the center of the city on Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The suspect -- a 24-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker residing in Munich on a valid residence permit -- acted alone and admitted during questioning to intentionally driving into the crowd, according to Senior Munich Public Prosecutor Gabriele Tillmann.

Police officers investigate the crime scene after a car drove into a crowd in Munich, Germany, on Feb. 13, 2025. Dts News Agency Germany via Shutterstock

The suspect acted alone, with no concrete evidence of network ties or organizational planning, according to the prosecutor.

Authorities believe there is a religious motivation with signs of Islamist influence, but there have not been any confirmed ties to any extremist organizations, according to the prosecutor.