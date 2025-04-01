Myanmar earthquake death toll climbs to over 2,700, local media reports

Another 4,521 people were injured, Gen. Min Aung Hlaing reportedly said.

A monk walks past a collapsed building in Mandalay on April 1, 2025, a few days after the deadly Myanmar earthquake.

A monk walks past a collapsed building in Mandalay on April 1, 2025, a few days after the deadly Myanmar earthquake.

A monk walks past a collapsed building in Mandalay on April 1, 2025, a few days after the deadly Myanmar earthquake.

A monk walks past a collapsed building in Mandalay on April 1, 2025, a few days after the deadly Myanmar earthquake.

At least 2,719 people have been confirmed dead in the aftermath of Friday's massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar, a government official reportedly told local media on Tuesday.

Gen. Min Aung Hlaing also said during a televised broadcast that another 4,521 people were injured, according to The Associated Press and Reuters.

"Among the missing, most are assumed to be dead," he said on state television. "There is a narrow chance for them to remain alive as it has been over 72 hours."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Joe Simonetti and Guy Davies contributed to this report.