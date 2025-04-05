Myanmar earthquake death toll rises again with hundreds still missing

A rescue worker walks past heavy construction equipment being used to clear rubble at the site of a collapsed building in Mandalay, Myanmar, on April 5, 2025.

LONDON -- The human cost of last month's 7.7-magnitude earthquake that rocked Myanmar and Thailand is still rising more than a week later, with Myanmar state media revising the country's death toll up to 3,354 on Saturday.

Another 4,850 people have been injured and 220 remain missing, the MRTV state media organization said.

At least 23 people have died in Thailand's capital Bangkok, which was also rocked by the earthquake on March 28, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

Most of the deaths -- 15 -- are from the scene of a high-rise building that was under construction when it collapsed as the powerful quake struck. Dozens of others are still missing, city officials said.

A rescue worker walks past heavy construction equipment being used to clear rubble at the site of a collapsed building in Mandalay, Myanmar, on April 5, 2025. Zaw Htun/AFP via Getty Images

Search-and-rescue operations remain ongoing in both countries.

A number of nations, including China and Russia, have sent rescue crews and disaster-response teams to help Myanmar in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake.

Rescue teams from the U.S. have been notably absent, The Associated Press reported, amid ongoing efforts by President Donald Trump's administration to dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development -- USAID.