Myanmar earthquake death toll tops 3,000 with hundreds still missing

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers conduct searches for survivors at the collapsed Sky Villa residence in Mandalay, Myanmar, on April 1, 2025.

LONDON -- The death toll from last week's 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar rose to 3,085 people as of Thursday morning, according to an update released by the country's military government.

Another 4,715 people have been injured and 341 others remain missing, the junta said.

The epicenter of Friday's magnitude earthquake was near the northern city of Mandalay -- Myanmar's second-largest city. But severe damage has been reported across the country, with thousands of buildings razed, roads destroyed and bridges collapsed.

The earthquake also rocked Thailand, where at least 22 people have been confirmed killed and 35 others injured in the capital Bangkok, according to the city's Metropolitan Administration.

Cai Yang/AP

Most of the casualties there were related to the collapse of a high-rise building that was under construction when the powerful quake struck the region.

Search and rescue teams have been working around the clock to find the 72 people who were reported as missing from the incident, Bangkok officials said, with hopes that some may still be alive beneath the heavy, thick layers of debris seven days later.

City officials expressed concern that it could rain Thursday, which might hinder ongoing search and rescue efforts.

"We hope that a miracle will happen," the administration said in a situation update posted to Facebook.

"For those trapped beneath the debris, if they are still alive, the heat may not be a big issue because there are vents and it is not as hot as above," it said. "The main problem is dehydration."