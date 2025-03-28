The epicenter was in Mandalay, Myanmar, the country's second-largest city.

PHOTOS: See the destruction in Myanmar, Thailand from 7.7 magnitude earthquake

Rescue teams operate at a construction site where a building collapsed in Bangkok on March 28, 2025, following an earthquake.

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake impacted much of Southeast Asia on Friday, with mounting casualties and leveled buildings from Myanmar to Thailand.

Even Bangkok, some 600 miles from the epicenter in Mandalay, Myanmar, the country's second-largest city, saw damage from the quake, including the collapse of a skyscraper under construction.

Images in the wake of the earthquake show the widespread devastation, as the full scope of the disaster is still coming into focus.

Mandalay, Myanmar

This photo shows a building collapsing in Mandalay on March 28, 2025, during an earthquake. Str/AFP via Getty Images

People look on next to a collapsed building in Mandalay, Mar. 28, 2025, after an earthquake in central Myanmar. AFP via Getty Images

People stand past the debris of a collapsed building in Mandalay on Mar. 28, 2025, after an earthquake. AFP via Getty Images

People drive on a motorbike past a collapsed building in Mandalay, Mar. 28, 2025, after an earthquake in central Myanmar. AFP via Getty Images

People inspect the debris of a collapsed building in Mandalay on March 28, 2025, after an earthquake. Str/AFP via Getty Images

People stand near a collapsed temple following an earthquake in Mandalay, Myanmar, Mar. 28, 2025. Social Media via Reuters

Naypyidaw, Myanmar

Residents walk over debris next to a damaged building in Naypyidaw, Mar. 28, 2025, after an earthquake in central Myanmar. Sai Aung Main/AFP via Getty Images

Rescuers search for survivors in damaged government staff housing buildings following an earthquake in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, Mar. 28, 2025. Nyein Chan Naing/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Rescue workers help an injured women who was trapped under a building, Mar. 28, 2025, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Aung Shine Oo/AP

Aungpan, Myanmar

People gather near a collapsed building following an earthquake in Aungpan, Myanmar, Mar. 28, 2025. Reuters

Bangkok

Patients are evacuated outside a hospital after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar. 28, 2025. Tadchakorn Kitchaiphon/AP

Rescue teams operate at a construction site where a building collapsed in Bangkok on March 28, 2025, following an earthquake. Chanakarn Laosarakham/AFP via Getty Images