PHOTOS: See the destruction in Myanmar, Thailand from 7.7 magnitude earthquake
The epicenter was in Mandalay, Myanmar, the country's second-largest city.
A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake impacted much of Southeast Asia on Friday, with mounting casualties and leveled buildings from Myanmar to Thailand.
Even Bangkok, some 600 miles from the epicenter in Mandalay, Myanmar, the country's second-largest city, saw damage from the quake, including the collapse of a skyscraper under construction.
Images in the wake of the earthquake show the widespread devastation, as the full scope of the disaster is still coming into focus.