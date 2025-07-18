Netanyahu calls Pope Leo XIV after deadly Israeli strike on Gazan church

Three people were killed and 10 injured in the Israeli strike.

A view shows the damage at the Holy Family Church which was hit in an Israeli strike in Gaza City, July 18, 2025.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Pope Leo XIV on Friday after Israel's deadly attack on the Church of the Holy Family in Gaza that killed three people and wounded 10 others, according to the Vatican.

"During the meeting, the Holy Father renewed his appeals for renewed impetus to negotiations and for a ceasefire and an end to the war. He reiterated his concern for the dramatic humanitarian situation of the population in Gaza, whose excruciating price is being paid especially by children, the elderly, and the sick," the Vatican said in a statement to ABC News.

"The Holy Father reiterated the urgency of protecting places of worship and above all the faithful and all people in Palestine and Israel," the Vatican said.

