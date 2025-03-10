North Korea test-fires 'multiple' ballistic missiles as US-South Korea war games begin

Annual U.S.-South Korea joint exercises began on Monday, the U.S. Army said.

SEOUL and LONDON -- North Korea fired "multiple" ballistic missiles on Monday, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, as U.S.-South Korea war games began nearby.

The missiles, which were "unidentified," were fired from the North's Hwanghae Province at about 1:50 p.m. local time, the South Korean military said. They were aimed inland, toward the West Sea.

A TV screen shows a report of North Korea's missiles launch with file image during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, March 10, 2025. Lee Jin-man/AP

The South Korean military "has increased surveillance and maintaining readiness posture in close cooperation with the U.S.," the Joint Chiefs said.

The annual U.S.-South Korea joint exercises, which are known as "Freedom Shield," were scheduled to begin Monday and run through March 21, according to the U.S. Army.

U.S. Army soldiers prepare to cross the Hantan river at a training field in Yeoncheon, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Monday, March 10, 2025. Ahn Young-joon/AP

The training alongside South Korean soldiers will include urban combat, field hospital operations, field artillery exercises, air assault training and air defenses, the Army said in a statement on Monday. The U.S. Marine Corps is also expected to take part in a joint assault exercise.

ABC News' Somayeh Malekian contributed to this report.