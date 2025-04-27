"The driver is in custody," Vancouver police said in a social media post.

'Number of people' killed as driver plows into crowd, Vancouver police say

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and BC NDP MLA for Vancouver-Kensington Mable Elmore address the crowd at the Lapu Lapu day block party in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada April 26, 2025.

A "number of people" were killed and others were injured Saturday as a vehicle plowed into a crowd at a street festival in Vancouver, law enforcement said.

Crowds had gathered in the Canadian city's downtown to celebrate Lapu Lapu Day, Mayor Ken Sim said in a statement. A vehicle "drove into a crowd" at the festival near the intersection of E 41st Avenue and Fraser Street at about 8 p.m., police said.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected and with Vancouver's Filipino community during this incredibly difficult time," Sim said, describing the incident as "horrific."

A block party celebrating Filipino culture and Lapu-Lapu, a national hero of the Philippines, had been scheduled to run through 8 p.m. on Saturday, according to the organizers.

Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada's New Democratic Party, who spoke at the festival, said he was "horrified to learn of an incident at Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day celebrations that injured and killed innocent people."

"As we wait to learn more, our thoughts are with the victims and their families -- and Vancouver’s Filipino community, who were coming together today to celebrate resilience," he said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.