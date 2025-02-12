Palestinians hope to return to Gaza, West Bank, while some Israelis want annexation

Palestinians hope both territories will one day be part of a nation-state.

Smoke rises following an explosion detonated by the Israeli army, which said it was destroying buildings used by Palestinian militants in the West Bank Jenin refugee camp, Feb. 2, 2025.

Israel has occupied the Gaza Strip and West Bank since its victory in the Six-Day War in 1967. Palestinians hope that one day both territories will become part of a nation-state they can call their own.

But that dream seems further away than ever following Hamas' attack on Oct. 7, 2023, and Israel's bombardment of Gaza in response -- which has left the strip destroyed.

The far-right factions in Israel are now advocating for the annexation of the West Bank once and for all.

"We left only with our lives, with our safety," Palestinian Sana Al Zubeidi told ABC News, after being forced to flee her home with her family amid some of the most intense IDF raids there in decades. "We didn't take anything with us because it was at that moment and we were leaving and that airplanes in the skies were shooting at us."

People carrying their belongings use a street previously destroyed by Israeli forces as they flee the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank with assistance from the Palestinian Red Crescent, Jan. 23, 2025, days into a large-scale Israeli army raid in the area. Mohammad Mansour/AFP via Getty Images

Just days ago, the Al Zubeidi family, comprised of a grandfather, grandmother, and 10 grandchildren, was forced to flee their town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank. Jenin is known as a militant stronghold, a place that has witnessed little to no peace.

Streams of people are fleeing the Jenin refugee camp where they have lived since their displacement in Israel's founding in 1948. According to the local mayor, 16,000 people have left since the IDF launched "operation iron wall" weeks ago, with the aim to root out terrorism in the West Bank.

Israeli Minister of Defense Israel Katz stated, "The Jenin refugee camp will not return to its previous condition. After the operation is complete, IDF forces will remain in the camp to ensure that terrorism does not return." There have been many battles in Jenin, and the families are determined to return to their homes one day.

Meanwhile, many displaced families have sought refuge in Burqin Village. The faces of slain Palestinian fighters throughout the years are visible here. In Israel, they are labeled as terrorists; here, they are viewed as resistance fighters and revered as "martyrs."

Even Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who orchestrated the attacks on Oct. 7, was displayed prominently in the town square. The IDF claims that "Operation Iron Wall" is different, stating that they are targeting the core of terrorism in the West Bank.

Bulldozers are tearing up the streets, while airstrikes and controlled demolitions are destroying many houses, resulting in a devastating scene.

Roads have been destroyed, restricting movement and cutting off communities from one another across the northern West Bank. Palestinians are routinely stopped and searched.

At least 40,000 Palestinians are impacted by forced displacement due to ongoing Israeli Forces operation in the north.

Smoke rises following an explosion detonated by the Israeli army, which said it was destroying buildings used by Palestinian militants in the West Bank Jenin refugee camp, Feb. 2, 2025. Majdi Mohammed/AP

This war is disrupting almost every aspect of daily life, and there seems to be no end in sight. Jamal Al-Zubaidi has lost two sons in the fighting, another son is injured, and a fourth is in jail.

"I want to tell you something very clear: We are part of the resistance to an illegitimate occupation," Jamal Al-Zubaidi said. "The military occupation is the biggest terror. The only terrorists are the occupation and the Israeli Army that kill us, that displaced us, that took our land in 1948, that is preventing us from achieving our rights and our self-determination."

In a statement to ABC News, the IDF reported that they had thwarted 2,000 attempted terrorist attacks since Oct. 7. They described the West Bank as having a "complex security reality" where they are dealing daily with terrorism and violent disturbances.

The statement goes on to assert that the IDF "follows international law" and claims that "terrorist operatives" have exploited civilian infrastructure.

As the raids expand, tragedy unfolds — mourners gather at the funeral of a 2-year-old child, Laila Al-Khatib, who was reportedly killed by gunfire during an Israeli raid on Jenin, according to Palestinian officials.

Security footage from Tulkarm captures the moment the IDF shot 10-year-old Sadam Hussein Rajab on Jan. 28. He was left in critical condition and died just over a week later.

The IDF has confirmed that they know both incidents and have initiated investigations. Israel asserts that this is just the beginning.

"You pay a heavy price for freedom," Jamal Al-Zubaidi said. "And nothing comes without a price. And we are going to, and we are willing to, pay the price for our rights."