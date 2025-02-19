Pope Francis' condition 'stationary' after pneumonia diagnosis: Vatican

The pope has been hospitalized since Friday.

Pope Francis' condition appears to be "stationary," the Vatican said on Wednesday, following his pneumonia diagnosis.

"Blood tests, evaluated by the medical staff, show slight improvement, particularly in inflammatory indices," the Vatican press office said in a statement.

He was subsequently determined to have a respiratory tract infection, the Vatican said. On Tuesday, the Vatican updated that he also has the "onset of bilateral pneumonia," saying tests, a chest X-ray and the pope's clinical condition present a "complex picture."

Italy's prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, visited the pope in the hospital on Wednesday, the Vatican said.

Pope Francis also "went about his work activities with his closest collaborators," the Vatican said.

Pope Francis holds his homily during the weekly General Audience at the Paul VI Hall on February 12, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. Vatican Pool/Getty Images

The Vatican described the pope as being in "good spirits" on Tuesday.

"He gives thanks for the closeness he feels at this time and asks, with a grateful heart, that we continue to pray for him," the Vatican said.

The Jubilee Audience on Saturday has been canceled as the pope continues to recover in hospital, the Vatican announced on Tuesday.

The pope was admitted to a hospital on Friday for "necessary tests" and to continue his ongoing bronchitis treatment, according to the Vatican.

The Italian news agency ANSA reported that "several sources" revealed the pope had arrived on Friday at Gemelli Hospital very fatigued due to difficulty in breathing related to an excess of phlegm, and that the treatment he was undergoing at home had not yielded the expected results.